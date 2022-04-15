CADILLAC — Easter is one of the most sacred and central holidays of the Christian faith, but it means much more than dying eggs and a visit from the Easter Bunny. It’s a time for Christians to come home to the church and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Although Easter Sunday is the focus for those in the secular world, Christians will participate in what is known as Holy Week, with different days representing different events in scripture. Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week and is representative of Jesus’s trip to Jerusalem before his death, where he was welcomed by crowds waving palm branches. Following is Jesus’s clearing of the temple, his going to the Mount of Olives, Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, the protection of Christ’s body in the tomb and, finally, his Resurrection on Sunday.
Not every person of faith will attend service through the full week, according to Pastor Michael Janowski of St. Ann Catholic Church, but most are present from Thursday through Sunday.
“It’s central to our faith as Christians, but even as Catholics, as a whole Passion of Christ, starts with Holy Thursday night, and it goes through Good Friday and leads us directly into the Easter season, celebrating the death of the passion, the suffering, the death and the resurrection of Jesus,” he said. “And so you’ll see people who really take that very, very seriously.”
For those who are maybe more sporadic about their church attendance, Janowski said Easter is often seen as a time to return to the church, because of how sacred it is to the faith. Almost immediately after the heart-shaped boxes of Valentine’s Day chocolates leave the shelves of various shops and chains, they’re exchanged with candy that has a more spring-like aesthetic.
In secular households, and some religious households, the Easter holiday is marked with dying eggs, hiding baskets filled with treats and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
People might ask themselves, how does the resurrection of Jesus Christ become crossed with an egg-bearing bunny? Well, it’s because Easter actually existed before Christ.
Pastor Will Markham with Revival Center Cadillac said Easter’s fixed date on the calendar came about under the rule of Roman emperor Constantine. At the time, people knew that based on Christian scripture, the crucifixion of Christ was connected with the Jewish celebration of Passover, which was some time in the spring. The exact date was unknown. After much debate as to when Easter should be celebrated, Constantine, a converter from Paganism to Christianity, made the decision to hold the holiday on the Sunday after the first New Moon of spring.
Before Constantine, Easter was a celebration of the coming of spring and new life, which inspires the Easter symbols and imagery seen today.
When peoples’ experience of Easter is limited to the looser, more secular version, the seriousness of the holiday to Christians might be lost of them. Markham said if it were not for Jesus’s return from the dead, Christianity very well would not have existed. Through his resurrection, he was able to prove that he was more than just man.
“There are many people that say that Jesus was a good teacher, a good man, but certainly not God come in the flesh. But the truth is, is that, if Jesus hadn’t done what he said he was going to do, then you could say that he wasn’t telling the truth, he was a liar,” he said. “But when he did what he said, that made it all valid; that made it all life giving; that made it something that you could base your existence on, and that he wasn’t just another teacher come with good philosophies, but rather, he really was the way, the truth and the life.”
Janowski, too, has seen the lack of understand of the sacredness of Easter divide the secular and Christian definitions of the holiday. With the additions of a folklore figure like the Easter Bunny, similar to the development of Santa Claus based on the St. Nicholas, and candy and egg dying, the event can be completely devoid of anything spiritual.
“This is the time when we celebrate the core, the depth of our faith. This is what it’s really all about,” he said. “But the world around us, you can see these commercials on TV for the Easter bunnies and candies and celebrations of secular things, and many people don’t give the credence to the sacredness of it.”
Easter Sunday is a time for celebration and joy at the resurrection, but it is preceded by a period of solemn remembrance. Markham said Revival Center has partnered with other churches in the area to coordinate a walk that starts at 6 p.m. at the boat launch and then follows the stations of the cross, ending at First Baptist Church.
“And that ends on a somber note, as we recall the fact that Jesus was put in that grave, his disciples had no idea what was going to happen next,” Markham said. “Even though he already told them what would happen, they were very confused and afraid.”
On Sunday, Revival Center will be hosting a service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebratory bunch. At the end of their services, church members will gather to lay daffodils on a black cross, which Markham said represents the turning of the darkest moment in human history into life.
Over at St. Ann Catholic Church, Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Both Janowski and Markham are expecting a very full turnout.
“All those who want to come home, we welcome them home,” Janowski said. “Those who haven’t been coming and want to come home for Easter, we usually get a packed crowd.”
