Easy Sunday Ride

This smiling young Amish fellow appears to be enjoying the pleasant weather and the peaceful surroundings as he takes a liesurely Sunday afternoon ride with the horse and buggy on the rails-to-trails road leading out of Evart.
photo by Mike Dunn
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 11:37 am
This smiling young Amish fellow appears to be enjoying the pleasant weather and the peaceful surroundings as he takes a liesurely Sunday afternoon ride with the horse and buggy on the rails-to-trails road leading out of Evart.
photo by Mike Dunn
Cadillac News
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.