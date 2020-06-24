REED CITY — After much preparation and planning, demolition of the former Vic’s Supermarket in Reed City started on Monday to make way for the new Ebels General Store.
“This will be a new venture for us, having another location,‘ said Bob Ebels, co-owner and CFO of the Falmouth-based, family-owned store. Ebels said that choosing Reed City for a second location came after a great deal of deliberation.
“There’s a dire need for a full-service grocery store,‘ Ebels said. “We evaluated as a family and decided to move forward.‘ According to Ebels, not only does Reed City’s rural community make it a good fit, but also many Reed City residents already shop regularly at Ebels’ Falmouth store.
Ebels said that he anticipates a February 2021 opening, but there is a great deal of work to be done before then. With demolition underway, Ebels said that construction will probably not begin for another month or two.
“With buildings, of course, you have to get your site work underway. There is going to be a lot of sand that will have to be hauled in to raise the level where the store is going to go,‘ he said. “I don’t think you’ll see stuff coming out of the ground for a little while yet — probably I would say 30 to 60 days.‘
The new store is going to be very similar to Ebels’ flagship store in Falmouth, with a few differences.
“There’s a butcher shop there, we’re just not going to be processing cattle there like we do in Falmouth,‘ Ebels said. Of course, the location is still going to be “meat-centric,‘ according to Ebels, and it will feature a “fully staffed, onsite butcher to serve the retail customers.‘
The retail space will be larger, and Ebels said that, altogether, the new building will have 23,000 square feet. “Not all of that is sales floor, you know. That's all of your back room and coolers and freezers and prep areas,‘ he said.
The new Ebels store will be located at 716 S. Chestnut St., and it shares a parking lot with a plaza at 758 S. Chestnut St., which is also owned by the Ebels family. Spectrum Health is one of the tenets in the plaza, where it has its outpatient rehabilitation services. Along with the store construction, Ebels said that he is looking to renovate the plaza as well. “We’re going to freshen that building up too, and make it a little bit more presentable,‘ he said.
Ebels said he is looking forward to serving the Reed City community, and he appreciates the support the store has already received thus far.
“It’s great. I mean, we’re really excited about it,‘ he said. “We’re really pleased with the reception that we’ve got from the community. Everybody has just been beyond positive and supportive. We just want to get there as quick as we can to start serving those folks and be part of their community.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.