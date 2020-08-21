REED CITY — Ebels broke ground on Thursday to mark the start of construction on its new location in Reed City.
Reed City Council, Reed City Chamber of Commerce and community members gathered at the construction site for the new Ebels store location for a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 20.
"We just wanted to come together and say thank you to the city and the community for being so welcoming to us putting a store here from the very beginning," Tom Ebels said. "We are excited to be here."
The crowd of community members that gathered watched as the Ebels family and Mayor Protem Dan Burchett dug up the first pieces of dirt to symbolize the start of constructing the new store.
"It is going to be such a great thing to bring to the city once it is all done," said councilmember Nate Bailey. "(...) Their store in Falmouth brings people from all over to get their food. Now, once it is built, we will be able to have that too."
With construction set to start on the new building, the Ebels plan on having the store up and running early 2021.
