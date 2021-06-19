REED CITY — A day that a lot of people have been looking forward to has finally arrived.
On Tuesday at 7 a.m., Ebels General Store in Reed City will open its doors to eager customers for the first time.
Store co-owner Dawn Ebels said the reception they've already received from the community couldn't be more positive.
"We're feeling pretty blessed," Ebels said. "People are excited to have us come and we're excited to be here."
Groundbreaking on the new store's construction began last August; since that time, apart from a few minor hiccups here and there, Ebels said the project has gone quite smoothly.
"Gerber Construction did a great job for us," Ebels said. "Overall, it went really well."
Originally, Ebels intended to renovate the existing Vic's grocery store to be their new location in Reed City but eventually decided to demolish that structure and start from scratch.
On Thursday, Ebels staff members were busy stocking shelves, hooking up refrigerators and putting other finishing touches on the store, which is slightly larger than Ebels' flagship location in Falmouth.
Ebels said in addition to their management team, most of which has been in place for some time, they hired 38 workers to run the store. Ebels said considering how much trouble a lot of businesses are having right now finding workers, they were surprised how many people expressed interest in working at the Reed City store.
"We held a job fair and we had 73 applicants," Ebels said.
Ebels General Store is stocked with a wide selection of retail merchandise, from meats, deli items and grab-and-go products to salads and submarine sandwiches.
Given its larger size relative to the store in Falmouth, Ebels said they'll be able to offer an even greater selection of items in Reed City.
By late summer or early fall, Ebels said they'd like to open a coffee shop and clothing store in a strip mall adjacent to the general store, which is located on Chestnut Street. Ebels said eventually they may also provide a meat-processing service similar to the one they provide in Falmouth.
Store hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sundays they will be closed.
The opening on Tuesday will be considered a "soft opening," Ebels said. On July 5, they plan to hold a grand opening event, which will include plenty of special sales and prize giveaways.
