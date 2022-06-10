REED CITY — Family-owned Ebels General Store has continued expansion of its Reed City location by adding a clothing department. The store officially opened Monday and will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting at the end of June.
When Ebels General Store first settled in Reed City, opening a clothing department wasn’t part of the location plan. But after what Chief Financial Officer Bob Ebels describes as a “groundswell” of support from the community, staff decided to make it happen.
Ebels already had ownership of the building that now houses the department, but it’s juxtaposition with the general store and the drive-thru window of the coffee shop made the addition even more convenient.
“It kind of all just came together,” Ebels said. “It took a little longer than we had hoped, but that’s pretty typical for right now.”
Within the first few days of operation, Ebels said the response from the community has been extremely positive. Some people made the trip from surrounding towns just to visit the new department.
Having two stores successfully up and running — with the possibility for further expansion in the future — has shown Ebels how far his family business has gone. He said it’s a long ways from his grandfather’s humble beginnings, selling his wares by horse and buggy.
There’s been a lot of change over the last 10 to 15 years, Ebels said, but through it all, the family has kept their stores full of the same products they started with in Falmouth.
“Now we’re able to offer that in Reed City, and it’s humbling that we’ve been able to get this far,” he said. “God’s taking care of us.”
In the rural communities of Falmouth and Reed City, big box stores like Walmart or Meijer aren’t always accessible. Having a locally owned grocery and general store that does good in the community is a necessity, Ebels said, and they’re happy to be the ones to provide.
The Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Ebels clothing department on Wednesday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m.
Along with the department’s unveiling, Ebels is celebrating its 102nd anniversary.
To commemorate the milestones of 102 years in business overall, one year in business at the Reed City location and the grand opening of the clothing department, the Ebels locations are hosting two community pig roasts.
The first roast, which is specifically designated for the Ebels anniversary, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18, at the Falmouth location. A second roast to celebrate one year in Reed City and the clothing department’s grand opening will be held on Saturday, June 25, at the Reed City location. Both events will be open to the public.
“We really feel the community support, and we feel validated that we’re there,” Ebels said. “People have really let us know that they appreciate what we’ve undertaken there.”
