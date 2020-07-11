REED CITY — Plans have changed for the Ebels grocery store in Reed City.
Ebels has purchased a home next to its building site to improve truck traffic flow and will also give the store more square footage. A new site plan was approved by the Reed City planning commission on Monday.
The new site plan includes the rezoning of what is currently 105 E. Church Ave. The home Ebels purchased is located next to J and A Grocery.
"The plan is to tear the house down, but it will not come down till September," said Fred Campbell, architect for the project. "The Ebels family is allowing the gentleman they purchased the house from to stay in the property until September."
Prior to this change, delivery trucks would have had to enter the loading dock via Chestnut Street and through the parking lot. Now, trucks will enter the loading dock via Church Avenue away from customers.
"I am glad we were able to purchase the property, as it eliminates the issue of trucks having to enter in the same place customers do," Campbell said. "The shifting of the truck bay makes the flow of traffic better and gets the truck traffic away from the main entrances."
With the changing of the truck entrance and after speaking with Michigan Department of Transportation officials, Campbell said it was determined that MDOT would only permit right turn traffic from the Church Avenue exit due to the proximity of the traffic light at the corner of Church and Chestnut.
The addition of 105 E. Church Street will increase the parking lot to 159 spaces and add 3,771 square feet for storage and the retail space. This will increase the size of the planned grocery store to 21,019 square feet.
The planning commission also approved a zoning change at 105 E. Church Ave. from residential to commercial.
In rezoning, Ebels will have to request a change to a variance previously granted for its original building plan.
The 12-foot variance previously granted for the original site plan by the zoning board of appeals allows Ebels to butt up against the existing residential lots behind the strip mall.
However, to get this variance Ebels will have to get another approval from the zoning board of appeals per the request of the planning commission.
Though the planning commission has approved the new site plan, it still has to be voted on by the city council at the upcoming meeting on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
