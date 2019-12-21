Ebels is coming to Reed City

REED CITY — Laying vacant for two years, the old Vic's building in Reed City will be filled once again.
After three months of planning, Ebels announced the purchase of the Vic's building on Friday, Dec. 20 and its plans to move a grocery store in as soon as possible.
"Getting in by the end of 2020 would be great," owner Bob Ebels said. "It would be kind of cool to get our second location up and running in the same year as our 100 year anniversary."
Located in Falmouth, the general store has been serving the surrounding areas since 1920 and has grown into more than a grocery store with a clothing and gift department, deli and tool store all in one.
The Reed City location, however, will be a little different than the original store, Ebels said, with more of a grocery store focus compete with a deli, bakery and full-service grocery store.
"Reed City is a food desert, as it goes," he said. "The community needs something like this and my family is excited to get into the community."
But one question remains; when will people be able to step foot into the building that has laid dormant for so long?
The answer; Ebels, though hoping for 2020, cannot put a solid date on anything just yet as there is a lot that needs to be done.
"We have to do extensive renovations to the inside of the building," he said. "(...) It really depends on what we find once we start looking closer."
However, when Ebels does finally open its new location in Reed City, Ebels said the store will be "state of the art" complete with high-efficiency refrigeration and lighting and many other upgrades.
"It is going to be a completely new store," he said. "(...) As a family, we strive to do things right."
