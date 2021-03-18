Ebels push back opening of Reed City store to June

REED CITY — With most of the interior work remaining at the new Ebels store in Reed City, it likely won’t be until summer that they’re able to open their doors to excited customers.
Laura Ebels, co-owner of Ebels General Store in Falmouth, said while construction of the building at the former site of Vic’s grocery store has gone smoothly overall, various details that have popped up during the process have delayed the building’s completion.
“We had hoped to be open by Memorial Day,‘ Ebels said. “But it probably won’t be until June now. Things always seem to take a little longer than you think they will.‘
While the majority of the structure is complete, Ebels said they still have to install drywall, electrical wiring and plumbing inside. Once the interior is finished, Ebels said they’ll start setting up displays and other store features, which will take some time. They’ll also be repaving the parking lot this spring, she said.
“We get people in here every day asking about it,‘ Ebels said in regard to the opening. “We are working on (hiring managerial staff) right now.‘
When the Ebels originally purchased the old Vic’s building on Chestnut Street, they had intended to renovate the existing structure but eventually decided to demolish it and build a new facility.
The process of getting the new site plan approved, obtaining a zoning change and Commercial Rehabilitation District status for tax exemption purposes took several months.
Groundbreaking on the store was held last August.
“This will be a new venture for us, having another location,‘ said Bob Ebels, co-owner and CFO of the store, when demolition work began last June. He said that choosing Reed City for a second location came after a great deal of deliberation.
“There’s a dire need for a full-service grocery store,‘ Bob Ebels said. “We evaluated as a family and decided to move forward.‘ According to Bob Ebels, not only does Reed City’s rural community make it a good fit, but also many Reed City residents already shop regularly at Ebels’ Falmouth store.
Once open for business, the Reed City Ebels location will offer the full line of Ebels meats, as well as a deli.
