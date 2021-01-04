FALMOUTH — In 1920, Jack Dempsey reigned as heavyweight champion of the world and Babe Ruth, acquired from the Boston Red Sox the year before, was still a fresh face on the New York Yankees’ roster. World War I had ended a short time before, Woodrow Wilson was a popular president that year … and Chris Ebels, a far-sighted entrepreneur, became sole owner and operator of Ebels Hardware and Farm Implements on Main Street in Falmouth and viewed his business as “The Biggest Little Store in Missaukee County.‘
Chris’s willingness to be innovative and to expand in order to serve customer needs benefited his business and his reputation in a short amount of time and paved the path to success for future generations. In 1926, Chris moved his wooden building from Main Street (near where the current Falmouth Post Office is located) to a much broader location on Prosper Street where he believed his business would expand with the town.
And he was right.
Around 1931, as the Great Depression was beginning to have its impact in Northern Michigan, Chris added groceries to make it easier for his customers to attain goods they needed without traveling very far. He also sold homemade windmills to farmers in the years before electricity was available in the Falmouth area.
It’s easy today, a century later, to see how the forward thinking and the ability to see the larger picture that was shared by Chris and wife Susie have been passed on to succeeding generations in the Ebels’ family.
Ebels’ Family Enterprise
The family enterprise today includes the General Store operation owned and operated by Mark and Dawn Ebels, the fourth generation in the family-owned business since Chris and Susie, and includes about 100 employees. Two of Mark and Dawn’s children, Bob and Tom, are part owners and invest their efforts in the financial planning, purchasing, and marketing end of things. Daughter Laura operates the clothing department in the basement, fulfilling the dream of Mark’s mom Bernice, and Laura also oversees the Bridge Coffee Bar, fulfilling the dream of Grandma Ida.
Deer processing, Dawn’s Catering, the Little Town Jerky operation, groceries, meat butchering, and the clothing department are all important parts of the General Store Enterprise and all of it is fueled by Mark’s smiling, larger-than-life presence on the TV commercials that everyone and their aunt have seen multiple times and the signature phrase Mark has made famous: “In beautiful downtown Falmouth.‘
The thriving hardware operation, a separate entity located across the parking lot and owned and operated by Mark’s brothers Dave and Paul, continues the original line of business Chris Ebels offered to the pubic 100 years ago, and Duane’s Restaurant, started on site by Mark’s uncle Duane Dick and Aunt Carolyn in 1978, remains a very popular eatery, though it is closed to indoor dining these days because of the lockdown restrictions.
In the course of 100 years, the Ebels’ family business has made “beautiful downtown Falmouth‘ a destination not only for the generations of faithful customers within the community but for the ever-growing number of customers from outside the area. And now the operation is growing even bigger with the addition of the Ebels store in Reed City starting in 2021.
Biggest Little Store
As the Ebels’ family celebrates the 100th anniversary of the business, it’s clear that founder Chris Ebels’ catchy slogan of “The Biggest Little Store in Missaukee County‘ turned out to be quite prophetic.
Chris’s business may have been located in the small town of Falmouth but he was by no means small in his thinking. A flyer from 1931, with the “Biggest Little Store‘ slogan at the bottom, is very informative.
The flyer came out in the fall of 1931 and there is an appeal to hunters included: “We carry a complete line of shotguns, rifles and your favorite shells. Stop in and see us before you do your hunting.‘ The store also sold hunting licenses.
In 1931, as the Great Depression took hold, residents of Falmouth and farmers from the surrounding area did not have to go far to do their shopping and prices appeared to be very reasonable. During the “Fall Festival Sale,‘ 10 pounds of Karo Syrup could be purchased for 57 cents; two packages of Argo Starch (corn or gloss) sold for 17 cents; two packages of Corn Flakes sold for 19 cents; five pounds of Table King Pancake Flour was 21 cents; two pounds of pure sausage was 33 cents; fat backs cost 11 cents a pound; Quaker Coffee was 21 cents a pound; and a mop and stick could be purchased for 31 cents.
Some of the fore-mentioned windmills that were sold during this time are still in operation, Mark said, and bear the name of “Chris Ebels‘ on them.
Passing the torch
Sadly, Chris passed away in 1938, still only in his 50s, leaving “Grandma Susie‘ to run the store with help from different relatives and two of their three sons, Peter and Dennis. Their third son John, who was born in 1910, was not available because he had moved to Kalamazoo with his bride, the former Grace Zuiderveen, in 1929. John, who was Mark’s grandfather, made his living down there during the Depression and provided for his growing family, including son Harold, who would be Mark’s dad.
“Times were tough everywhere back then,‘ Mark recalled. “My grandfather John would pick five bushels of apples a day and he was able to keep two of them. That’s how families survived back then.‘
Peter was eventually drafted during World War II and Grandma Susie was shorthanded up here in Falmouth, so she contacted John and Grace and asked them to move back home to help run the store.
And so John and Grace and their children moved back to Falmouth in 1944. Mark’s dad Harold was 11 years old at the time. John became part of the second generation of Ebels along with wife Gracie to keep the business going in the years following World War II and Harold would follow in his dad’s footsteps.
Harold started attending Northern Michigan Christian School in McBain after relocating and was part of the school’s very first basketball team. Harold did not shine on the basketball court but he, like all the Ebels, had a head for business, and even as a young man he knew something good when he saw it. And that’s how Bernice Dick entered his life.
“Bernice was the first employee at the store,‘ Mark explained. “That’s how they met.‘
Harold had a slight problem because Bernice was a few years older than him. But, in 1952 when he was 15 and Bernie was 18, Harold worked up the courage and asked if she would go to the fair with him. The rest, as they say, is history.
Remodeling and expanding
Harold and Bernice moved to Grand Rapids after they were first married but, like his dad John before him, he was eventually called back home to help with the business. And that was OK with him and Bernice, too. Harold returned and stayed in Falmouth as part of the third generation of Ebels owning and operating the family business, except for 1955 and 1956, when he was in the Army and stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
During his time in the Army, Harold learned a valuable skill and when he returned to Falmouth, he started helping customers with the electrical wiring in their homes and on their farms.
Something important in the evolution of the business happened in 1959 when Ebels joined the Spartan Cooperative. (Mark was just a year old at the time.)
“Joining Spartan became a catalyst for making us a better store,‘ Mark explained. “The members of the Spartan Co-op worked together in those days to make better stores for their customers.‘
Ebels remained with Spartan, ironically, until 2020 when the store opted to join the Association of Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Cooperative. The years with Spartan were good ones, though, Mark said, even though things have changed in recent years and Ebels has gone in a different direction now.
In 1965, Ebels did some remodeling, putting a “new face‘ on the building and changing the entry way. A customer entering from the street level in ’65 could walk up five steps into the general store or go down eight steps into the hardware department in the basement.
Harold Ebels officially became a partner with his dad in 1965 and doubled the size of the operation in 1971. It was at that time the original wooden building was torn down and replaced with a steel structure, and the entryway was moved to the side of the building where it remains. In 1978, another addition was added at the south side.
Ebels’ siblings learn the ropes
Mark started working at the store in 1967 when he was 8 years old. He worked behind the meat counter with Uncle Frank Westveer in those days, receiving a lot of valuable one-on-one training from a man who was 50 years older and had a wealth of knowledge, including experience being a “cattle buyer‘ in his youth.
“What a blessing it was working with Uncle Frank,‘ Mark recalled. “He was wonderful for me, very patient when I was restless. I got mad and walked out a few times but he always took me back with open arms. He taught me a lot about meats and butchering and even more about life.‘
Oldest brother Steve started working with dad Harold in the hardware department in the 1960s as the kids were growing and learning the business. Dave and Paul also worked in the hardware department when they were of age while Macy was trained on the register and started checking out customers when she was just 10.
In 1976, Mark and Dawn were in the same graduating class at NMC. They grew up together, literally, as their families attended Prosper Christian Reformed Church and Mark and Dawn, who were born nine days apart, were actually baptized during the same service as infants. After Dawn started working at Ebels in the mid-1970s, Mark and Dawn began spending more time together and … the rest, as they say, is history.
“Without question, the greatest blessing from God in my life is Dawn,‘ Mark said. “It’s almost like God designed us perfectly for each other and brought us together to serve Him. It’s amazing how we complement each other so well. We were both raised in the church and share the same values which is so critical.‘
New business model
One of the critical lessons Mark learned from his dad was the application of the word “profit,‘ meaning “the greatest amount of good for the greatest amount of people.‘
Ebels went through some lean times in the late 1970s and early 1980s as the country suffered through a recession but developed a new business model in 1984 not long before Mark’s beloved dad Harold passed away. Ebels added the Husqvarna line of products around that time and that, combined with the opening of Duane’s Restaurant in an adjacent building on the same lot, proved very helpful.
Dawn’s Catering started in the mid-1980s along with the deer processing and custom meat butchering. The original smoke house, a 12 x 35 lean-to structure with a water bath, was added in 1987 and paid immediate dividends. (A larger, more permanent smoke house was added later.) In 1987, Ebels processed 300 deer; two years later, they processed 600 deer. Employees were added as the operation grew. Little Town Jerky was started in 1994 after going through the sometimes tedious process of earning a USDA license. Today you can go to scores of grocery stores throughout the upper Midwest and find Little Town Jerky in the fridge.
Looking forward
It was 10 years ago that Bob and Tom talked their dad Mark into doing the TV commercials that have made his face famous everywhere in Northern Michigan along with the catch phrase “beautiful downtown Falmouth.‘ The appearance on the History Channel’s “Counting Cars‘ program in the summer of 2018 in which Bob and Tom surprised their parents with the restoration of a 1953 Chevy pickup freshly painted and emblazoned with “Ebels‘ signage on the doors brought even more attention to the family, the store, and the community of Falmouth, and added the buzzword “potlicker‘ to the Ebels’ lexicon at the same time.
During the show, after Mark and Dawn found out about the restored Chevy, Mark turned to his sons and said kiddingly, “You potlickers!‘ It caught on.
Today, people who recognize Mark often bring up the word “potlicker‘ since it’s also been included in the dialogue of the more recent TV commercials.
Six years ago, the hardware department operated by Dave and Paul moved its entire operation out of the basement and across the parking lot.
“Dave said, ‘I finally know what the sun looks like now that I’m finally out of the basement,’‘ Mark recalled with a laugh.
Terry Lutke, who earned his first W2 from Harold Ebels in 1966, is the longest active employee at the store.
As the Ebels’ family enterprise looks forward to what the next 100 years might bring, there are links to the past that serve as the firm foundation for whatever the future might hold.
The family’s Christian faith remains the chief cornerstone, with church life and church values continually influencing and guiding the decisions that are made in the short term and the long term.
“Without the good Lord, none of this would have been possible,‘ Mark said. “We always strive to remember that.‘
