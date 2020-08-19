REED CITY — The Reed City Council approved naming the Ebels' Reed City location a rehabilitation district following a public hearing recently.
Ebels will receive a property tax exemption on the taxable value of the 2.56-acre property on Chestnut Street for up to 10 years. The council unanimously approved the designation.
No one spoke during the public hearing, which was held before the council meeting.
With the designation approved, it will now be forwarded to the State Tax Commission for further review.
"I don't really have much to say on the matter," Co-owner Bob Ebels said at the meeting, "other than thank you, and that we are excited to continue working on getting our store in the community."
City Manager Ron Howell said there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ebels store at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.
