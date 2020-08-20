REED CITY — The City of Reed City and Ebels will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at Ebels' construction site Thursday evening.
With some preliminary site work done at the old Vic's location, the city and Ebels agreed it would be important to have a ceremony as the new store move forward with coming to the city, City Manager Ron Howell wrote in a press release.
The public is invited to attend on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. to officially celebrate the start of the project. The city asks that all who attend observe social distancing during the celebration.
The Ebels family, City Council representatives and Reed City area Chamber of Commerce officials will be participating in the groundbreaking.
