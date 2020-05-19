Economic uncertainty leads to split council

CADILLAC — If the city can't approve a budget, they won't have any authority to spend money when the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
A budget-less city in Michigan is not like the federal government, which keeps some services running when it "shuts down."
Without a budget, Cadillac would have "zero" legal authority to spend money. There could be "consequences" with Treasury and the ability for the city to issue bonds could be compromised.
That reminder came from City Attorney Mike Homier after Cadillac City Council failed to approve a proposed budget for FY 2021 during Monday night's city council meeting.
The city's charter says city council has to approve a budget by the end of May.
But it's trickier than most other resolutions city council might pass. It has to pass with four out of five votes.
Usually, Cadillac's city council passes ordinances and resolutions unanimously. Sometimes, one person votes no.
Rarer still will something pass with just three "yes" votes.
But that was the case Monday night during city council's nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting, which was held remotely.
Four measures, including the FY 2021 budget proposoal, earned two dissenting votes.
For a proposal to amend the Cadillac Lofts Brownfield Plan, that was technically no big deal—it passed without the support of councilmen Bryan Elenbaas and Steve King.
The same was true for two separate proposals that will raise water and sewer rates in October.
But it was when city council tried to pass a budget that the lack of unity slowed down the process.
Council Member Steve King pointed to economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason not to approve the city's budget just yet.
Though Mayor Carla Filkins describes the city's budget as a "best-guess scenario" (and the state of Michigan did not announce revenue estimates for the coming years until Friday) and several city officials and council members described budgets as "living" documents that can and should be changed to suit evolving circumstances, the proposal had too many unknowns for council member King.
He said, in light of the crisis, he wanted more education.
"Acting without understanding is a greater danger," King said.
City council will meet again on May 28 to try to come to a budget agreement. Council members will meet in-person, while the public will be invited to attend remotely.
Cadillac Lofts was the sceptre haunting city council's budget discussions.
Earlier in the night, city council accepted a proposal to amend the Cadillac Lofts Brownfield Plan. The proposal would have the city paying for public infrastructure improvements adjacent to the Lofts site using the city's streets fund and then being re-imbursed via a tax capture mechanism. Originally, the city had hoped to get a Community Development Block Grant for those funds, but that can't happen until the city's eligibility is re-certified, and the certification process has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's the use of the city's own money from the street fund that King finds objectionable, especially in light of the economic uncertainty the state is facing due to the impacts of COVID-19.
It's also not fair to business owners who would like the streets in front of their businesses to be repaired, King noted.
Council Member Elenbaas said the city shouldn't become "landlords" though he said he generally supports the project (the city does not own the Cadillac Lofts, but does own public infrastructure in the area, which is what the money would be spent on).
Mayor Filkins, in a subsequent phone interview with the Cadillac News Monday night, said for her, the Lofts project is ultimately about housing. People moving into the Lofts when it opens "will cause movement in the housing availability" she noted.
Council member Tiyi Schippers noted that the amendment to the Lofts project is not a guarantee that the city will allocate taxpayer's money towards the project, only that the city is approving the tax capture mechanism that will make it possible to recoup costs if the city does spend the money.
Schippers noted that many of those costs would be solely on the city's shoulders anyway, but because they are part of a brownfield plan, the city can capture more money from the state to pay for those projects.
Council member Robert Engels said he favored bringing state tax dollars back to Cadillac.
King moved to table the Lofts decision, which was seconded by Elenbaas; Schippers, Engels and Filkins instead passed the proposal.
But the Lofts returned to discussion later in the night during the failed attempt at passing a budget.
Elenbaas said he wouldn't pass a budget with any allocations for the Cadillac Lofts.
The budget that city council was discussing did not have allocations for the Lofts.
"This one does not have that in there, as we've discussed during that public hearing," Finance Director Owen Roberts told Elenbaas. There would be two addictional decisions before the city spent money on the project, "both the budget amendment for that project, and the awarding of that project."
But Elenbaas pressed back, claiming he'd not been given enough information.
"If you think I'm ever gonna pass any without being fully aware of everything involved, you're wrong," Elenbaas said.
"But we'll find that out on the 28th," he finished, a seeming reference to city council's next attempt at passing a budget. "Thank you."
