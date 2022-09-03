CADILLAC — University of Michigan researchers say the labor shortage that has been plaguing local employers since 2020 is now a permanent feature of most rural Michigan counties.
“The supply of labor is shrinking,” said Senior Research Specialist Don Grimes. “It’s a tough situation. ... It’s a conundrum.”
Since 2020, local businesses in a variety of sectors and industries have been unable to maintain staff strength at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
Businesses in the hospitality industry have been particularly affected by the shortage, which has led to the recent closures of some Cadillac restaurants, including Long Road Distillers and Hermann’s European Cafe.
While Long Road Distillers co-owner Kyle VanStrien said the Cadillac location brought in decent revenues, finding employees in this area was a “pretty regular challenge compared to our other locations,” which include Grand Rapids and Grand Haven. At their other locations, VanStrien said they have been able to attract employees by adjusting their compensation and benefits levels. They tried to do the same thing in Cadillac but VanStrien said it wasn’t as effective here.
Hermann’s European Cafe co-owner Mike Blackmer said they had been losing money at the restaurant for some time and had to use revenue from his other businesses to keep it afloat.
With 11 seasonal employees leaving one of his other restaurants — the Dockside Inn — to go back to college, the decision was made last month to close Hermann’s and relocate its nine employees to the Dockside Inn.
Other restaurants in the area have had to adjust their hours to compensate for low staffing levels and give overworked employees time off.
At the Raven Social, for instance, owners Connie and Chuck Freiberg made the decision some time ago to be open only for dinnertime hours.
“I don’t know what happened to my workers,” Freiberg said. “We’ve been struggling to get through the summer. I don’t like thinking about all the money we’ve left on the table (from potential customers they’ve been unable to serve).”
Freiberg isn’t alone in wondering where all the workers went, especially considering that Wexford County’s unemployment rate was actually lower from January to July of this year than it was during the same pre-pandemic period in 2019, (with the exception of April, which had a 0.1% higher unemployment rate this year compared to 2019), according to the Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
Unemployment rates in Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties also rebounded in a similar fashion: during the first seven months of this year, they were either lower than what they were in 2019 or within a single percentage point.
Grimes said statewide, about 90% of the jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered, and the remaining 10% are expected to be recovered by the first quarter of 2024.
So why are employers having such trouble finding workers?
Grimes and other economists say it has to do with population dynamics, including declining birth rates, an aging Baby Boomer cohort and fewer young people looking for work.
“The labor market is going to be tight for some time because of demographics,” Grimes said. “The supply of labor is shrinking ... this is not unique to your area.”
For the first couple of decades after the year 2000, Grimes said the labor pool was growing in the U.S. and elsewhere as a result of “globalization” (the ability of people — especially from developing nations — to move relatively freely around the world for work), an influx of young people and women entering the workforce, and low inflationary pressures.
“There are signs indicating all that’s reversing itself,” Grimes said.
For one thing, fewer young people under the age of 24 are entering the workforce today. It is something of a mystery as to why this has been happening, although there are a few theories, including that more young people have been choosing to go to college instead of work; and that young people comprised the majority of front-line workers before the pandemic, and some significant percentage decided the money they were being paid wasn’t worth the risk to their health, so they quit and have not returned.
Exacerbating the worker shortage in Michigan is a decline in international and domestic migrant workers, both as a result of stricter immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, and the pandemic. Grimes said the estimation is that the state is down several million people as a result.
Probably the biggest factor, however, contributing to the worker shortage is the retirement of Baby Boomers.
Grimes said just before the pandemic, there were a number of Baby Boomers on the borderline of retirement age, in their early 60s and late 50s; when COVID-19 arrived, Grimes said many decided to retire early rather than risk getting sick, causing a drop in the labor pool that has not been refilled.
Wexford County’s workforce has been smaller every month through July of this year compared to 2019, with the exception of May. Grimes said it’s likely that this is at least in part due to Baby Boomers leaving the workforce in the last couple of years — an exodus that is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.
“The slowing population growth in the United States, combined with the aging of the population, will cause a substantial slowdown in the growth in the nation’s potential workforce over the next 30 years,” reads an excerpt from the University of Michigan’s long-term economic outlook, which recently was made public.
“Labor shortages will continue to pose a challenge. Michigan’s population aged 25 to 64 is expected to decline by 145,000 between 2020 and 2029. That means that employers are likely to face a difficult time finding workers over the remaining part of the decade. Conversely, Michigan’s population aged 65 or older has been increasing rapidly recently, and it will continue to do so through 2037.”
The expectation is that labor force participation rate will stagnate in Wexford County over the next three decades, decreasing gradually from 53.89% in 2022 to 52.54% in 2050. At the same time, the total population (all age groups) is projected to grow slightly by 1,864, while the number of seniors age 85 and over will increase substantially by 1,453, from 810 to 2,263 individuals.
Nearby counties also will be getting older — and unlike Wexford, smaller:
• In Missaukee County, the total population is projected to decrease by 255 people, while the number of seniors age 85 and over will increase by 322, from 368 to 690 individuals.
• In Osceola County, the total population is projected to decrease by 186 people, while the number of seniors age 85 and over will increase by 551, from 558 to 1,109 individuals.
• In Lake County, the total population is projected to decrease by 866 people, while the number of seniors age 85 and over will increase by 483, from 362 to 845 individuals.
In a nutshell, “there are more people dying than being born,” said Grimes, who added that rural counties throughout the state will be affected most by the workforce shortage, because they tend to have older populations than urban areas.
“Of the 45 counties with decreasing employment, those with the greatest declines tend to be in rural areas and have a higher current share of people aged 65 and older,” the U of M report states.
Some industries have been harder hit by the workforce shortage than others, and this is expected to continue in coming years, particularly in “lower-educational attainment services industries,” which include retail trade, administrative support services and leisure services such as restaurants, hotels and casinos.
Grimes said area municipalities and other agencies may be able to reverse the labor shortage by figuring out ways of attracting young workers and migrants — both domestic and international — perhaps by offering higher pay and/or highlighting the natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities available in rural areas.
Grimes said the development of new technologies also might play a role in bolstering workforce levels in coming years. For example, developments in medical technologies may make it possible for people to live a higher quality of life in their advanced years, making it possible for them to work past the traditional age of retirement.
“Technology saves the day,” Grimes said. “It’s optimistic but not crazy optimistic.”
