Ed Nettle running for Missaukee Co. sheriff

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer has competition in the Republican primary for sheriff. Ed Nettle, the county's 911 coordinator, announced Monday that he, too, is seeking the nomination.
This is not the first time the two have competed for the job of sheriff.
In 2018, when long-time sheriff Jim Bosscher announced his retirement, a committee of then-Probate Judge Charles Parsons, then-Prosecutor Melissa Ransom and Clerk Jessica Nielsen interviewed both men before picking Yancer, who was undersheriff at the time, to fill the position.
Both Yancer and Nettle indicated during the interview phase that they were interested in running for election as sheriff in 2020.
Yancer filed and announced his candidacy earlier this year.
Nettle has previously served as undersheriff in Missaukee County. He's also served as police chief in Marion and is currently fire chief for the Merritt Area Fire Department.
"Public service and family has always been a focus in Nettle’s life," reads a press release announcing Nettle's candidacy. Nettle's campaign cites his experience in all areas of emergency services (he has served as an EMT since 1996) and "service philosophy" as reasons to support his candidacy.
Nettle and Yancer are the only candidates who have filed for the Republican nomination for sheriff in Missakee County to date. There's just a week left for candidates to file. The primary will be held in August and the general election will be in November.
