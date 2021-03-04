Education initiative earns local public health nurse statewide award

CADILLAC — A little spousal encouragement resulted in a local nurse winning a statewide award.
George Davis-Williams, the clinical supervisor for District Health Department No. 10 recently was recognized by the Michigan Public Health Association, receiving the Nursing Section Award for Public Health Nursing Practice after being nominated by Baker College.
The college nominated Davis-Williams because of his efforts to make sure Baker nursing students who are assigned to study at the health department get a valuable experience. The assignments only last 32 hours, with six hours of it spent on public health orientation. Davis-Williams and the health department’s nursing staff try to make sure the rest of the time is spent on engaging work.
“We’d love it if they see a restaurant inspection; if they can see a septic tank ... but also go see our nurses that are doing home visits and doing WIC and working with moms — to give that broad scope in that 24-hour period,‘ Davis-Williams explained.
Davis-Williams said he was inspired to elevate the program in part by his own experience. Nursing students don’t always graduate with a good grasp on what public health nurses do.
But public health has been an interest of his since he graduated from Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program.
“The idea of community and the idea of disease prevention is just huge, and public health nursing also allows us to use that social work side of our brain,‘ Davis-Williams explained. “The idea that it’s there to teach and to educate and to try to help people grow and communities grow out of disease and to prevent disease, I think, is just absolutely fascinating.‘
Davis-Williams praised the health department’s nurses.
“I’m getting this award because I work with Baker and I get to be the face of the agency initially with my students,‘ Davis-Williams said. “But my nurses are truly invested in this, and you know they’re doing that footwork on the ground to make sure these students are getting this experience in public health.‘
The award almost didn’t happen because Davis-William’s first instinct was to decline the nomination when Baker College asked for his resume.
But Davis-William’s husband Leif had other ideas.
“My spouse said if I didn’t give them the resume, he was going to give it to them without my permission,‘ David-Williams said. “I was very honored that the faculty wrote that nomination for me. I certainly wasn’t seeking it out.‘
Winning was another surprise.
“I’ve been fortunate and blessed enough to be the face of this award when there are so many public health professionals that have just given it their all since the beginning of this pandemic and continuing to do so,‘ Davis-Williams said. “It really gives it a special significance.‘
Davis-Williams is also studying for his Master in Divinity degree. He still has several years of studying ahead of him, but says he won’t quit nursing even after he graduates.
For now, the next big thing ahead of Davis-Williams is the end of the pandemic.
Even before the pandemic, public health was understaffed and underfunded. People are burning out, Davis-William noted.
“I think we’re to that point now with the pandemic where we need to start anticipating the day after,‘ he said. “The day after is on the horizon and it’s coming soon.‘
Davis-Williams will be presented with the award during the virtual Public Health Conference on April 13, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.