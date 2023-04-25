CADILLAC — Spring is a great time of year.
There is the opportunity to get out after a long winter and enjoy the warming temperatures and nature. Hiking, mushrooming, golfing, off-roading and more are some of the ways people do this. The warmer temperatures, however, also come with the return of certain pests, including ticks.
With that in mind, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services encourages Michigan residents to take steps to avoid tick bites while enjoying the outdoors. Tick-borne diseases, particularly Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, are increasing across the state as the weather warms.
Ticks can be active when the weather is above 40 degrees.
“Preventing tick bites is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive said. “Michigan residents who find a tick attached to their body should promptly remove it and monitor their health. If they begin to experience fever, rash, muscle or joint aches or other symptoms, they should consult a medical provider.”
Signs and symptoms of tick-borne disease typically begin one to two weeks after a tick bite, often after being in wooded or brushy areas where ticks commonly live. Early symptoms can be non-specific and include fever or chills, rash, headache, fatigue and muscle aches. Early treatment with appropriate antibiotics can decrease the risk of serious complications.
Lyme disease, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan. Anaplasmosis, caused by the bacteria Anaplasma phagocytophilum, is the second most common tick-borne disease in Michigan and cases are increasing, particularly in the state’s Upper Peninsula.
Both Lyme disease and anaplasmosis are transmitted by Ixodes scapularis, commonly known as the blacklegged or deer tick. The blacklegged tick is well-established in parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas and has been expanding its range over the years.
TICKS IN MITTEN STATE
The MDHHS Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Section has recently released a report “Michigan Trends in Tickborne Disease, 2016-2020,” which includes up-to-date information on the types of ticks that are common in Michigan and the diseases they can carry.
In the report, it stated that Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties had a potential risk for Lyme disease because they were adjacent to confirmed counties and/or blacklegged ticks were present but not infected with Lyme disease bacteria. Those stats, however, were from the 2021 Michigan Lyme Disease Risk Map.
Data from the MiTracking Data Portal showed in Lake County that there were four ticks reported in 2020 and four in 2019. This data represented all types of ticks. It was a similar situation in Missaukee County as four ticks were reported to the data portal in 2020 and two in 2019.
Osceola County had the same number of ticks found in both 2020 and 2019. According to the data portal, Osceola County had four ticks reported each year. Wexford County had six ticks reported in 2020 and five in 2019. Again, the information was for all types of ticks.
WHERE DO TICKS LIVE?
When it comes to where ticks call home, they like to live in grassy, brushy and wooded areas. When out in the woods, make sure to always walk in the center of the trail and avoid contact with overgrown grasses, brush and leaf litter at the trail’s edge.
If you are bringing out a four-footed companion or they can roam the yard, it also is wise to keep them protected as well.
Dogs and cats also can come into contact with ticks when outdoors and then bring them into a home. It is best to chat with your pet’s veterinarian about the best tick-prevention products.
DON’T DELAY, USE THE SPRAY
The MDHHS also suggests using insect repellent, an EPA-registered repellent, on exposed skin. It also is recommended before heading out to treat clothing with permethrin, too. This includes pants, socks and shoes.
Permethrin kills ticks on contact or you can buy clothes that are pre-treated. Do not, however, use permethrin directly on the skin. The MDHHS also said always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying repellent.
PERFORM DAILY TICK CHECKS
The No. 1 thing is always to check for ticks on yourself and your pets after being in the outdoors including in your wooded yard, according to the MDHHS.
Inspect all body surfaces carefully, and if a tick is found, remove them with tweezers. To remove a tick, grasp the tick firmly and as close to the skin as possible, according to the MDHHS. With a steady motion, pull the tick’s body away from the skin.
Cleanse the area with an antiseptic once the tick has been removed, according to the MDHHS.
BATHE OR SHOWER
If you spend some time in the outdoors, it is best to bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors. It is best to do that within two hours, the MDHHS said. That will help to wash off and more easily find ticks that might be crawling on you.
It also is best to wash clothing in hot water and dry it on high heat to kill any ticks that are on clothing, according to the MDHHS.
HOW TO REPORT TICKS
Not all ticks spread the same germs and the MDHHS can help to identify ticks you may encounter outdoors.
Residents can email photos of ticks to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov for identification or submit ticks to MDHHS for identification. For more information on how to submit your tick and/or photos and information on ticks, visit Michigan.gov/Lyme
