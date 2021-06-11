Educator, businessman Jim Stange honored

CADILLAC — Jim Stange was recognized by the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac as member of the month for May. You might see him this summer driving around in a Model T Ford, one he restored himself — just one of his many interests.
Although Jim and his wife Emily Schoo Stange moved here two years ago, they were very familiar with Cadillac. Emily was a nurse for Mercy Hospital and all four of their grown children went through Cadillac schools.
Stange was born and raised in Owosso, where he was the recipient of the Boy Scouts Eagle Award and active in church. He earned an undergraduate degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in general education administration from Central Michigan University in 1967.
Although he dedicated 10 years to education administration, Stange discovered that his true passion was putting together bus tours for travel groups. While he served as the dean of continuing education and community services at Mid-Michigan Community College, he started the M.M.C.C. Senior Citizens Travel Club. Soon the club had two motor coaches and booked more than 70 trips every year. In 1987 Stange founded the American Tour Club, providing tours throughout the United States and Canada. He retired in 2018 after 45 years in the tour business.
In 1982 Stange was one of the charter members of the Gladwin County Kiwanis Club where he served twice as president and as a Lt. Governor. Now he is a member of both the Cadillac and Gladwin Kiwanis Clubs.
“Jim has a long and distinguished record as a Kiwanian,‘ said Cadillac member Tom Talluto.
Stange’s hobbies include collecting classic cars, house construction and landscaping.
Two of Stange’s children live in Cadillac. Jason (Heidi) Stange is an industrial arts teacher for Cadillac High School and daughter Heather (Cory) Wiggins is the band director at McBain Public Schools; Trenton (Kim) Stange live in Rockford and own Compass Coach and the mini mall at Cadillac West. Andrea (Matt) Luegge is a music teacher in Schoolcraft and spends summers on Lake Mitchell.
Jim and Emily spend six months at their home in Cadillac and six months every year in Yuma, Arizona.
