Educators eligible for COVID vaccine Monday

Teachers are part of the group that will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week, but it may be a few weeks before some educators get their first shots.
Before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's announcement Wednesday that expanded those who could receive the vaccine, it was limited to health care workers and nursing home residents. At least 152,000 people in the state have received the first dose in just over three weeks. Michigan will move to Phase 1B on Monday and it includes 65- to 74-year-olds from Phase 1C.
Seniors can book appointments by contacting county health departments and other local vaccine clinics. Essential workers including police, firefighters, prison and jail staff, pre-K-12 teachers and child care providers will be notified by their employers about clinic dates and locations.
Forest View Elementary teacher Monica Gaylord said the news that teachers would start to get the vaccine next week is exciting and will keep staff and students safe. She also said she intends to get the vaccine.
"I think this will be best for all and this is one of the missions of our work in education — doing what is best for all," she said. "The school impact is great and it proves that public school workers are committed to the greater good and that we are in this together."
Forest View Elementary Administrative Assistant Juliana Miller said getting school staff the vaccine is a great idea and giving educators a choice is important. For Miller, she said she is undecided about whether she will get the vaccine.
Even though she is undecided about getting the vaccine, Miller said she does believe it will impact school positively by helping to slow the spread and provides hope the things can start to return to normal.
Sherry Neifert is a fourth-grade teacher at Forest View Elementary and she said she doesn't plan on getting the vaccine because she hasn't seen enough long-term data on the effectiveness or its safety.
"For those in high-risk groups, I believe a vaccine adds another layer of safety," she said.
Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District Superintendent Steve Locke said a few variables are impacting when the member districts will get the vaccine. First, member districts are in three different health departments, including District Health Department No. 10, Central Michigan District Health Department and Mid Michigan District Health Department. Locke also said the number of doses also will play a role.
"It will still be a few weeks out for most general educators. We are trying to work with the health departments to remove barriers," he said.
On Thursday, District Health Department No. 10 said they will start scheduling vaccine appointments for persons 65 and older, first responders and jails and corrections staff only. As a result, only those that are listed above should complete the "Electronic Scheduling Form" posted on www.dhd10.org to schedule your appointment.
For those without access to the internet, DHD No. 10 is working on activating a phone number for people to call. The health department will notify individuals as soon as it is up and running.
Due to vaccine supply limitations, DHD No. 10 is currently not scheduling pre-K/childcare staff or frontline state and federal workers that fall in Phase 1B. The health department will work with employers to notify these other groups when DHD No. 10 is ready to schedule vaccine clinics.
At this time, DHD No. 10 asks that individuals refrain from calling the department to ask about scheduling the vaccine. The health department will continue to keep our communities updated via a press release, social media, our website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine, and its Public Health Alert.
Nichole Feltman is the Central Michigan DHD Personal Health Supervisor in Osceola County. She said staff has reached out to Osceola County schools instructing them to compile lists of staff members interested in receiving the vaccine. Once those lists are received, Feltman said they will start planning and preparing for vaccination clinics for educators based on the amount of vaccine that is available. She said clinics potentially could begin next week or the following week.
"We are doing the best we can with the staff we have and the amount of vaccine we have allocated. Our goal is to vaccinate the community," Feltman said.
With the system being inundated with phone calls, Feltman said eligible groups should go to cmdh.org to sign up for the vaccine and then they will be contacted by the health department. If a person hasn't subscribed to DHD No. 10's Public Health Alert, go to www.dhd10.org/subscribe.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
