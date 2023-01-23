MCBAIN — Educators throughout the state are urging students to fill out Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms before the deadline for submission arrives in a few months.
While it only takes about seven minutes to create a Federal Student Aid ID, which is the first step to completing the FAFSA, fewer students have been filling out the form in recent years.
According to a report from the National College Attainment Network, 5% fewer students filled out the report in 2021 than the year before.
This is a disturbing trend for many educators, since filling out the FAFSA is one of the easiest ways to obtain financial aid to pay for college or trade school.
Megan Watkins, high school counselor at McBain Rural Agricultural School, said it’s understandable that the FAFSA can seem daunting, which is why schools try to make the process as painless as possible.
“Many schools have FAFSA nights that students and parents/guardians can attend as well as a variety of resources to help families through this process,” Watkins said. “Please don’t hesitate to contact your high school counselor with questions about the process — we are here to help.”
Even if a student isn’t sure if they’re going to college or trade school, Watkins said it’s still a good idea to fill out the form.
According to Collegedata.com, students should add any college they’re considering, even if they haven’t applied or been accepted yet, and even if it’s only a slight chance they’ll apply to a college. They can always remove a school later if they decide not to apply, but if they wait to add a school, they could miss out on financial aid.
Watkins said many families may not complete the FAFSA because they think their income is too high. Others think the form is too complicated.
For those who think their income is too high to qualify, Watkins points out that anyone who fills out the FAFSA still will qualify for a federally insured, direct student loan — and perhaps other grants, scholarships, work-study or loans. Some scholarships that are not based on financial need also require a FAFSA.
For those who are feeling overwhelmed by the idea of filling out a FAFSA, the U.S. Department of Education has created a video that guides the student, parent or guardian, through the process. The video can be accessed by going to studentaid.gov/apply-for-aid/fafsa/filling-out#log-in
The state deadline to submit the FAFSA is May 1, although each school may have its own deadline.
In addition to aid that is available through filling out the FAFSA, a plethora of grants, scholarships and other financial assistance opportunities also exist.
For a one-stop shop where scholarship opportunities, student loan resources and other information is listed, go to michigan.gov/mistudentaid/students-fams. One of the features of this website is the ability to search for scholarships by county. In Wexford County, for instance, 10 different scholarship opportunities are listed.
The state also offers the following tips for increasing a student’s chance of obtaining scholarships.
Get Smart
Scholarship applications should usually be completed six months to one year before the academic year they will be used. High school seniors should be ready to start their scholarship applications in the fall. High school underclassmen should research scholarship opportunities and begin assembling application components so that they can prepare their scholarship applications in the fall of their senior year.
A common mistake students make with their scholarship search is limiting themselves based on scholarship amount. Small award amounts add up too, so apply for scholarships you are eligible for, even if the amount is smaller.
Never pay for scholarship information or advice. If you are required to pay money to get money, it could be a scam. Contact your Financial Aid office for guidance.
Get Looking
College is expensive. Many students have to combine multiple types of financial aid, as well as savings and income from student jobs to pay for college. To put together a strong college financing plan, you should research and apply for multiple scholarships including local, college, and national scholarship opportunities.
— Local Scholarships
It is easiest to start close to home. Local scholarships have a smaller applicant pool compared to national awards, meaning less competition and increased odds of obtaining funds. The MI Student Aid scholarship database mentioned previously is one place to look for local scholarships. More local scholarship information can be obtained from high school guidance counselors. Local newspaper archives and old commencement programs from your high school will often list the names of scholarships next to the recipients. It is always a good idea to research family employers, unions, churches, and clubs as they may have established scholarship programs.
— College Scholarships
Students who have selected the college they plan to attend should research that college’s website for scholarship opportunities . High school students should search for scholarships for incoming freshmen. Scholarships for transfer students or currently enrolled students will also be available.
— National Scholarships
Don’t be afraid to go for those national scholarships. While they may be more competitive, there is a wide variety to apply for, and several are bound to be a good fit.
Use scholarship search sites to create a profile and identify scholarships that are the best fit. While these sites are free to use, you may receive solicitations or targeted advertising after creating your profile. Know that you should not be required to make any purchase in order to use their scholarship search services. MI Student Aid has a few scholarship search sites to get your started.
Get a Scholarship Calendar
Create a timeline that will allow you to set aside time to apply for scholarships. By scheduling your time, you will submit more applications than you would when applying only during downtime. Ideally, you should approach your scholarship searches as if they are another assignment due.
Creating a calendar of due dates is a beneficial tool. Always set your due date on or before each deadline. It is vital to keep track of all your scholarship deadlines so that you do not miss out on great opportunities. Most scholarship committees discard late applications.
Get Writing
In order to put your best foot forward, be true to yourself when developing your essay. The review committee is interested in your unique story. Make sure that your essay expresses your voice and experiences.
Continuously review and work to improve your application essays. It’s helpful to save your work so that you can recycle application components that may be applicable to other scholarships. That way, you will not have to recreate the wheel when crafting your application.
Remember, the more scholarships you apply for, the better your chances.
