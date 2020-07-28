Edwards seeking nomination for Cedar Creek clerk

MANTON — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for clerk's position in Cedar Creek Township in the upcoming August Primary.
Elizabeth Edwards and Jody Kanaziz are running for the party's nomination. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and Edward's responses to them are what follow. Kanaziz already had her responses published in the July 22 edition of the Cadillac News and those can be found currently online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Elizabeth Edwards
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I've lived in Manton all of my life,and in the Cedar Creek Township for 40 plus years. I'm married to Richard Edwards and we have raised two children here. I graduated from Manton Consolidated Schools 1981. I consider myself a conservative and am running as a Republican. I'm a custodian at Rollins Church and work with Mary Hallett as deputy treasurer. I also work on the Planning Commission Board and work elections.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
N/A
• What do you believe is the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest issue in the township currently is the landfill. We are currently working with a landfill liaison and getting advise from an attorney as to how to address the situation. If elected, I will strive to reduce the amount of waste coming into our township and community.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
The clerk's job is to work elections, take care of cemetery bookkeeping and lot sales, attend board meetings, and township record-keeping.
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have never been convicted of any felony or misdemeanor.
