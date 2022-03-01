MANTON — Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department Chief Jason Nelson has been pretty busy over the last several months, attending meetings and trying to drum up interest in a plan to create an EMS authority in northeast Wexford County.
Nelson recently attended a Manton City Commission meeting and announced the EMS committee would be meeting later in the week discuss the plan, which was spawned last year following the merger of Northflight EMS with Mobile Medical Response.
Nelson told the Cadillac News that they’ve been meeting on a regular basis in an effort to “keep everyone together” and on the same page with the plan, although attendance at recent meetings has been sparse.
“I want everyone to be there,” Nelson said. “I’d like to see 100-200 people at these meetings. At least the people will get to say what they want.”
Nelson and other officials from area townships have received reports of longer ambulance response times following the merger. To improve response times and EMS coverage, the plan is to place a millage proposal on the November ballot to fund an EMS authority focused on serving people in Colfax Township, Greenwood Township, Liberty Township, Cedar Creek Township and the city of Manton.
While there are several months between now and November, Nelson said they need to get a number of ducks in a row before they’re ready to place the millage on the ballot.
For one thing, Nelson said they need to obtain an ambulance to serve the authority; from a financial standpoint, this is a critical component of the plan, and the more people who attend the meeting, the more ideas may be generated for locating an affordable unit.
The next EMS committee meeting will be held at Manton High School in the Ranger Room on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m.
Notifications about upcoming meetings can also be found by looking up “Let’s Establish Manton Ranger Rescue” on Facebook. Nelson also invites people who think they may be able to contribute to the plan to give him a call at (231) 920-7473.
