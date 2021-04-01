LAKE CITY — Missaukee County Chamber of Commerce has hidden eggs throughout its members' businesses and it is up to you to find them this Easter weekend.
Starting on Thursday, April 1 until Saturday, April 3, residents of Missaukee County can pick up a scavenger hunt clue list and location map from the box outside the Lake City Chamber office on Main Street.
Once the list is completed to the best of a hunter's ability, hunters can drop their filled-out forms until April 3 at the Lake City office and call the chamber to enter in a chance to win a grand prize Easter family basket.
All egg locations do not need to be found to enter, but the more locations marked on the map and the more activities completed along the way, the more points an egg hunter will receive.
Winners for the scavenger hunt will be announced on Tuesday, April 6 and will be able to stop by the Lake City Chamber office and claim their grand prize.
