Egg hunts will be in abundance throughout the Cadillac area in the days leading up to and including Easter Sunday.
A number of churches, businesses and organizations in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties are planning Easter egg hunts and celebrations.
Here is a list of some of the hunts planned for the next week, starting with this weekend.
Saturday, April 1
• Easter Egg Hunt at the Harrietta United Methodist Church, located at 116 Davis Ave. Hunt for eggs and have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Easter egg hunt and activity day at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 350 Pearl St. in Cadillac. Event will include cookie decorating, crafts, jellybean walk and more. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m., with activities immediately following.
Sunday, April 2
• Easter egg hunt at the Independent Bible Church, located at 1710 Wright St. in Cadillac. There will be an egg hunt, cookies, games, face-painting, crafts and more. For children in fifth grade and younger. The event will begin at 3 p.m.
• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Lion’s Club Hall in Luther. There will be an Easter egg hunt and basket, bike raffle drawings, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes and French toast. Cost to attend is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 8
• Lake City’s annual Easter egg hunt. Last year’s event saw firefighters from the Lake City Area Fire Department hide around 59,000 eggs. Organizers are working toward having 60,000 this time around. The egg hunt won’t be the only activity going on. There will be a firetruck for the kids to play on. A few costumed characters may also drop by, including the Easter Bunny. The hunt will take place at the Missaukee County Road Commission, located at 1199 N. Morey Road, starting at 11 a.m.
• Community Easter Eggstravaganza at LifeHouse Assembly of God, located at 1120 W Division St. in Cadillac. There will be an egg hunt featuring more than 10,000 eggs, games, face painting, food, the Easter Bunny and more. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Community Easter Egg Hunt at Big Sandy Home Furnishing Superstore, located at 2240 N Mitchell St. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.{/div}
• Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool at the Cadillac Area YMCA, located at 9845 Campus Drive. The pool will be loaded with around 2,000 eggs. Prizes will be given away to all who attend. The cost is $5 for YMCA members and $10 for non-members. Children 7 and under must have an adult in the pool. Children 8 to 10 years old must have an adult on the pool deck. The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call (231) 775-3369 to register.
• Easter Egg Hunt at the bottom of Diggins Hill. There will be an egg hunt, prizes, Easter Bunny visit, face painting and more. The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Annual Ike Reed Easter Egg Hunt at the Osceola County Posse Grounds, located at 21940 6 Mile Road in Reed City. Event open to kids ages 0 to 10 years old. Hunt areas will be separated into four groups based on age. The event is being hosted by the Reed City Moose Lodge No. 705 and begins at 1 p.m.
• Easter egg drop at Evart High School, located at 6221 95th Ave. The event is being hosted by UAW Local No. 2270 and will begin at 1 pm.
• Easter egg hunt at the Falmouth Community Center, located at 219 East Prosper Road. Event begins at 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 9
• Easter egg hunt at the Revival Center of Cadillac, located at 1550 N Mitchell St. Event will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Revival Center is asking for donations of candy to help with the hunt. Those interested in donating can bring candy to the welcome center.
