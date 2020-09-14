EGLE actively reviewing Nestle decision

CADILLAC — It’s been four months since an administrative law judge sided with Nestle Waters North America about increased water withdrawals.
But whether the judge’s decision will stand is ultimately up to the director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Director Liesl Clark hasn’t decided yet.
In a statement Tuesday, an EGLE spokesperson said the agency is conducting a thorough review of the judge’s recommendation.
“The EGLE Director’s decision will be driven by the science of protecting the environment and public health, within the bounds of statute that define the options available to EGLE,‘ the spokesperson told the Cadillac News.
He said there’s no hard deadline but that the agency is actively reviewing the matter.
In 2018, after a review the agency called its most extensive, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (EGLE’s predecessor) granted Nestle a permit to withdraw 400 gallons per minute from a production well near White Pine Springs, which would have been a 150 gpm increase over the 250 gpm the well was previously authorized to withdraw.
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians filed a contested case to fight the permit.
In April, Administrative Law Judge Daniel Pulter sided with Nestle, noting that the permit granted by EGLE includes conditions that would limit the company’s ability to withdraw water if wetlands start to suffer.
Nestle lost a related lawsuit regarding the placement of a booster well that would make it possible to move the additional water withdrawal. In December of 2019, an appeals court sided with Osceola Township in a zoning dispute.
This summer, Nestle announced that the company was planning to get out of the “regional spring water‘ business in the United States, and is exploring the sale of Ice Mountain and similar brands.
