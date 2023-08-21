MCBAIN — It was a busy day for new Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phillip Roos as he visited McBain and Cadillac last week.
The visit was part of a three city trip which also took him to Traverse City.
The new director took tours of the iron filiation plant in McBain and the 44 Road wellfield in Cadillac. Both structures were built in the last two years to help provide clean, safe water for residents in their respective cities.
“I think what happened in McBain was a testament to the leadership and will to act on the part of the mayor and the city government,” he said.
“(Cadillac) was similarly an impressive piece of infrastructure with the care that went into the design of the system with how the water is treated before it gets into homes. The citizens of Cadillac can feel really safe and confident because of the joint work of the city of Cadillac, EGLE, the state government and everybody involved.”
This is Roos’ first time working in any kind of government. He said he has worked with different non-governmental organizations on environmental matters such as clean air and safe drinking water.
He will now look to continue his work in a larger role.
“It’s really exciting to be involved in a group that plays such a pivotal role in all those efforts,” Roos said. “The mission of EGLE is to protect Michigan’s air, land, water, climate and the public health of all the citizens who depend upon it.”
“It’s incredible what an important role they play in everybody’s lives in many ways, and it’s great to be part of a group that’s directly involved in that.”
The McBain visit is a testament to what the city has been able to achieve, McBain Mayor Joey Robert said.
McBain has made numerous upgrades to its aging water system, including replacing 11,600 linear feet of cast iron watermain, replacing 9,700 linear feet of lead galvanized service line, and installing roughly 300 new water meters at local homes and businesses.
The city also drilled a new well and integrated two wells into the new iron filtration plant Roos visited.
“It means a lot to us; to be picked out of all of northern Michigan was pretty cool,” Roberts said. “It’s a really big accomplishment.”
McBain will now look to upgrade its water tower. Roberts said the city has submitted the necessary permit applications to multiple state organizations and are awaiting approval. Once approved, he said they’ll be ready to go out for bids.
The new tower will be able to hold 200,000 gallons of water and will allow for fresh drinking water to flow throughout the city. Roberts said depending on their contractors, the project could start this fall or next spring.
“We’ve invested about $10 million into the water system and this is kind of the thing that ties it all together,” he said.
Cadillac’s new well field went online about a year ago and is currently supplying most of the city’s water.
The 44 Road site includes a main headquarters building, a vehicle bay and washing station, a cold storage building, three pump stations and a water processing station. It has the capacity at the 48-acre property to build four more pump stations, if necessary Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said.
Over time, he said staff and equipment will transition over from the old headquarters in the industrial park to the new site.
Roos said EGLE will continue moving forward as a national leader in providing clean air, land, water and climate for Michigan residents.
One area EGLE wants to continue focusing on is issues revolving around PFAS. Roos said they have various departments working on how to detect PFAS and understanding the different PFAS-related compounds.
He said EGLE does have a rapid response team that’ll immediately go to sites where PFAS has been detected to remediate it, contain the issue and then clean it up.
“I’m just thankful that I think we’re ahead of the game compared to other parts of the country,” Roos said. “There’s so much more to do, but we’re working on it on a number of fronts.”
