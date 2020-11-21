CADILLAC — It was, in the words of attorney Bill Rastetter, a strange Friday.
Just last Friday, Michigan's water conservation community counted a win when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the revocation of an easement for Enbridge's Line 5 Pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac.
But this Friday, some of the same players got bad news from Whitmer's administration.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced the dismissal of a contested case regarding Nestle Waters North America.
THE PROCESS
Nestle applied in 2016 for a permit to pump 400 gallons per minute from a production well near White Pine Springs. That will be a 150 gpm increase over the 250 gpm the well was previously authorized to withdraw. The well draws water for Nestle's regional Ice Mountain brand.
Following a long permitting process, EGLE (then known as the Department of Environmental Quality) granted the permit in 2018. Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation (MCWC) and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTBOC) filed a "contested case" in an attempt to block the permit. In April of this year, administrative law judge Daniel Pulter issued a "proposal for decision," concluding that the permit should stand.
But the decision was ultimately EGLE Director Liesl Clark's to make. On Friday morning, she made it, signing an order and dismissing the case "with extreme prejudice."
Though the outcome is the same—Nestle can keep the permit—Clark used different reasoning than what was put forth in the proposal for decision written by Pulter.
"The proposed use is reasonable under common law principles of water law in Michigan," Pulter wrote in the April decision.
But Clark ordered Pulter's proposal for the decision to be set aside.
EGLE doesn't have jurisdiction, Clark's order states.
“EGLE remains committed to protecting our state’s valuable water resources, but as a regulatory agency we must act within our statutory authority,‘ Clark said on Friday. “The Safe Drinking Water Act only allows EGLE to hold contested case hearings under very limited circumstances which are not present in this case.‘
EGLE's position is that the contested case never should have gotten as far as it did. The agency says MCWC and GTBOC should have appealed the permit in circuit court instead of through the administrative process.
Peggy Case, president of MCWC, has a term for that.
"They're just kicking it down the road," Case said. "They wanted us to go to circuit court in the first place."
But circuit court is more expensive, Case told the Cadilac News by phone on Friday.
MCWC WANTS AN INVESTIGATION
MCWC would like Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the water withdrawal's environmental impact, though Case acknowledged that there are other pressing concerns right now.
"We want them to go there, talk to the people who live on the creeks, take a look at what's happened there. Take a look at all the information that we've gathered over the years, and the pictures we've taken, the surveys that we've done—and actually investigate it," Case said. "Stop listening to what Nestle says."
What does Nestle say? That their science is sound.
"We have confidence in the science behind our application from the 18 years’ worth of environmental data collected near the site since beginning our operations in Michigan, and EGLE’s thorough review and analysis of our application and data," the company said via an emailed statement.
MCWM has a board meeting slated for Sunday, and Case said she wasn't sure what the group would decide to do.
"We don't have a lot of money and as everyone knows, no organization right now has a lot of money. It's hard times to be doing this kind of work," Case said.
NEXT STEPS
Though the permit will stand following EGLE'S decision on Friday, that doesn't mean Nestle is free to start withdrawing extra groundwater.
Administrative and logistical steps remain.
"EGLE still needs to review Nestle’s watershed monitoring plans before it can increase pumping. That approval could come early next year," said Scott Dean, and EGLE spokesperson.
Additionally, Nestle needs to build a booster pump to move the additional water. But their proposed location was a no-go; the company lost a zoning fight with Osceola Township. The company did not further appeal the decision, saying in February of 2020 that they were exploring other options.
Either way, tribal scientists will be watching what happens with the water.
"It's hardly over," said Bill Rastetter, tribal attorney for the GTBOC.
Treaty rights depend on water health.
If the water withdrawals harm treaty rights, "we will deal with it at the appropriate time," Rastetter told the newspaper by phone.
EGLE'S CALL TO ACTION
EGLE noted on Friday that public comments have "expressed concern that Nestlé was not required to pay a fee for its withdrawal of groundwater."
But that's the way the law works.
“We appreciate the calls from the petitioners and other members of the public for water withdrawal royalties on bottled water payable to the state, but that is currently outside of EGLE’s statutory authority,‘ Clark said. “EGLE supports the calls from lawmakers to take action to prevent private parties from profiting off our state’s water resources.‘
Nestle objects to that notion.
"We remain opposed to the application of extraction taxes or similar fees that unjustly target the bottled water industry. Proposals such as these are both unscientific and discriminatory, in that they not only target a renewable resource, they focus on only one particular water-using industry in the state," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "According to EGLE’s own data, Michigan’s nearly 40 bottled water companies account for less than .01% of water used in the state. Our water use in Michigan ranks us far down on the list of the state’s top water users."
The company went on to say, "It is also important to note, we do not receive a special rate for water use and the annual fee we pay is just one of the many expenses we pay to operate in Michigan. Since 2002, NWNA has made capital investments totaling more than $267 million and contributed $427 million to Michigan’s economy. According to an economic impact study we conducted in 2017, our company directly employs approximately 280 employees in the state. With an annual payroll of nearly $16 million, our economic activity generates about $5 million each year to support state and local taxes that fund local schools, fire and police departments, local parks, and other essential services. We also purchase more than $50 million in goods and services each year from Michigan companies to support our business operations."
At any rate, the permit could end up belonging to somebody else. Nestle announced this summer that the company was exploring a potential sale of regional water businesses.
