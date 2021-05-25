EGLE, DNR detective save neighbor's life

CADILLAC — When Holly Pennoni was pulling out of her neighborhood on May 18, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and Department of Natural Resources detective knew something wasn’t right.
As she looked for oncoming traffic she noticed a Ford Flex and a truck stopped in the middle of the road. The Ford was motionless and it appeared as if the truck was contemplating going around it. She wasn’t sure if it was a road rage incident, two friends chatting or something else.
The truck, however, eventually moved around the vehicle and went on its way. The Ford also eventually started moving again. It briefly moved into the other lane and then went back into its lane, off the road and into a ditch.
Pennoni reacted.
She went to where the man drove off the road. She looked inside the vehicle, knocking to get the man’s attention. He, however, was unconscious, his foot still pushing on the gas pedal and the wheels of the now stuck vehicle still spinning. She called 911.
She was unable to open the doors of the vehicle as the doors were locked, so she went to her car and retrieved a window-punch tool. With a crash, Pennoni smashed the passenger side window and with the help of the driver of the truck who initially passed around the Ford, they pried a thicket of bushes and a small tree away from the car to crawl in, turn the engine off, and assess the driver.
Once inside the vehicle, Pennoni was ready to use an Automatic Emergency Defibrillator, but the machine said a shock wasn’t needed. The man, however, had a faint pulse and shallow breathing so she utilized an Ambu bag to perform rescue breathing until paramedics arrived.
Once inside the vehicle, Pennoni said she recognized the man. Surprised she realized it was her elderly neighbor. Once he was out of the hospital, she talked with him to fill in the blanks of what happened as he didn’t remember anything of the ordeal. The last thing he remembered was driving down 33 Road and his eyesight went out.
His wife was kind and shared some delicious shortbread treats that are a family recipe in appreciation of Pennoni saving her husband’s life.
“I’m thankful I happened to be there,‘ she said. “I have talked to him since this happened and he also was thankful I was there.‘
Pennoni said she also is thankful she works for an agency that provides proper equipment and training.
Even though in-person training was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she continued to take online first aid and other training. While she’s an EGLE employee, she is managed and supervised through the DNR’s Environmental Investigations Section. EGLE detectives are conservation officers who focus on enforcing environmental laws.
And as a duly sworn law enforcement officer, she often assists local law enforcement in responding to emergencies of all types — particularly in rural areas where she may be closest to the scene of an incident.
