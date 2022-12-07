CADILLAC — Last week, Cadillac Utility Director Jeff Dietlin issued a release after city crews observed a private contractor discharging untreated sewage into a Cadillac storm sewer.
While the cleanup was done and Dietlin said there was nothing to worry about environmentally, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is looking into the situation and possible violations.
Cadillac EGLE Water Resources Division Environmental Engineer Donal Brady said the preliminary information showed an issue occurred when a power line was struck by someone working on the site of the Cadillac High School construction project. Brady said the power line was connected to a nearby life station and a septic hauler was called to pump out the lift station.
Brady said details about what happened next need to be clarified, but what isn’t up for debate is that the contents of the lift station started to be pumped into the city’s storm sewer system rather than a sanitary sewer.
“Luckily a city worker was driving by and they knew it wasn’t a sanitary sewer. They directed them to stop and the city began the cleanup process,” Brady said.
Brady said EGLE has a process for reporting these types of events, which is being classified as a sanitary sewer overflow. There are certain requirements for reporting these types of incidents, and Brady said EGLE requested the city help out with reporting, which they did. That process requires contacting local media and the health department.
While EGLE defers to the health department regarding any long-term impacts, he said luckily the incident occurred when no one was using the water or in the water. He also said similar incidents sometimes have the health department require sampling or testing, but that was not needed in this case.
“It is my understanding from working on other spills, the pathogens don’t last long in the environment when it is this cold out,” Brady said.
District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Nick Eckhart said the City and EGLE would be more familiar with the incident and clean-up efforts as the health department had little to do with the incident. Although the health department was copied on the report, he said the health department wasn’t involved in the process.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district was made aware of the situation and it was her understanding that the issue had been remediated immediately. She also said a report was made and given to both EGLE and the health department.
The city’s release from last week stated the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, after the private contractor was observed discharging untreated sewage from a lift station into a city storm sewer. The release said approximately 2,000 gallons were released into the storm sewer system before crews were able to stop the private contractor from discharging more.
Cadillac crews used the city’s Vactor truck to remove wastewater from the storm sewer and used water to flush out the system. That water also was collected, according to the release.
Brady said the fact that this occurred is a violation and once EGLE’s investigation into the incident is completed, there could be violations issued against the construction contractor and the waste hauler. He said, however, the city is not facing any violations because it was not caused by anything done by the city.
Brady also anticipated it likely wouldn’t be until next week before anything additional was known.
