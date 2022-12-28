CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy investigation into the Dec. 2 discharge of untreated sewage into a Cadillac city storm sewer continues after more than two weeks since the incident.
Cadillac EGLE Water Resources Division Environmental Engineer Donal Brady said he talked with the general contractor of the Cadillac Area Public Schools bond construction project at the high school and a representative from the district recently. While he believes it was a series of unfortunate events, which these types of events typically are, he still had to talk with the septage hauler and the city before any final decisions are made regarding potential violations.
While the city wasn’t directly involved with this incident, Brady said he wanted to talk to the city about the private pump station on the school property and the procedure for discharging sewage into the sanity sewer or the wastewater treatment plant.
With those things needing to be done and the holidays quickly approaching, Brady said it was uncertain if this would happen before the start of 2023.
Brady said the preliminary information showed an issue occurred when a power line was struck by someone working on the site of the Cadillac High School construction project. Brady said the power line was connected to a nearby lift station and a septic hauler was called to pump out the lift station.
Brady said details about what happened next need to be clarified, but what isn’t up for debate is that the contents of the lift station started to be pumped into the city’s storm sewer system rather than a sanitary sewer.
Brady said EGLE has a process for reporting these types of events, which is being classified as a sanitary sewer overflow. There are certain requirements for reporting these types of incidents, and Brady said EGLE requested the city help out with reporting, which they did. That process requires contacting local media and the health department.
While EGLE defers to the health department regarding any long-term impacts, he said luckily the incident occurred when no one was using the water or in the water. He also said similar incidents sometimes have the health department require sampling or testing, but that was not needed in this case.
The city’s release from Dec. 2 stated the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, after the private contractor was observed discharging untreated sewage from a lift station into a city storm sewer. The release said approximately 2,000 gallons were released into the storm sewer system before crews were able to stop the private contractor from discharging more.
Cadillac crews used the city’s Vactor truck to remove wastewater from the storm sewer and used water to flush out the system. That water also was collected, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.