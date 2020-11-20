CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced on Friday that a contested case regarding Nestle Waters North America had been dismissed.
In 2018, EGLE had granted a permit for Nestle to increase water withdrawal near Evart. But Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians protested that permit, filing a contested case with EGLE.
In April, an administrative law judge sided with Nestle, but the decision ultimately rested with EGLE Director Liesl Clark.
The agency says MCWC and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians should have sued in circuit court.
“EGLE remains committed to protecting our state’s valuable water resources, but as a regulatory agency we must act within our statutory authority,” Clark said in an EGLE statement issued Friday. “The Safe Drinking Water Act only allows EGLE to hold contested case hearings under very limited circumstances which are not present in this case.”
For more details on this story, read the Cadillac News on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.