EGLE poised to approve Michigan Potash's 'air permit' request; public feedback sought

EVART — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is ready to approve a permit that will allow Michigan Potash to build a new facility in Osceola County.
The only step remaining before the permit is approved is to collect feedback from the public — a step that may change or modify the agency’s ultimate decision.
EGLE has opened a public comment period on a draft air permit for a new salt and potash manufacturing facility to be located near Chippewa Lake in southern Osceola County.
Companies who make salt and potash must have an air permit to limit the emissions of air pollutants and to ensure a company, like Michigan Potash, will meet air quality standards, according to EGLE. These include things like limiting air emissions and installing and operating equipment in ways to best protect public health and the environment. An air permit would also include testing of equipment to make sure all of the requirements are met.
Information contained in an EGLE press release on the public feedback period indicates that the proposed facility will produce sodium chloride for road salt, water softening salt, and food-grade salt and potash (potassium chloride) to be used as agricultural fertilizer.
According to EGLE, using a process known as solution mining, Michigan Potash would pump heated water and brine (concentrated salt water) into a deep geologic formation known as the A1 Evaporite.
These fluids would dissolve salt and potash out of the formation and the resulting salt- and potash-rich fluids would be pumped back to the surface.
It is possible the salt and potash brought to the surface may have hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in it. Michigan Potash would remove H2S from the brine using an air stripper. Potential air emissions of H2S from the air stripper would be controlled or reduced using an air scrubber and thermal oxidizer.
The salt and potash would be separated using a crystallization process. The crystallized salt and potash would be sent to separate natural gas fired dryers. Each dryer would have a wet scrubber to control or reduce particulate emissions.
The dried salt would be cooled, compacted, and packaged and the dried potash would be cooled and compacted inside enclosed buildings. The particulate emissions from these processes would be controlled or reduced by two baghouse dust collectors.
Michigan Potash would also have two natural gas fired boilers, a diesel emergency generator engine, a diesel emergency fire pump engine, a cooling tower, space heaters, and storage tanks.
The process would emit particulate matter, particulate matter less than or equal 10 microns in diameter, particulate matter less than or equal to 2.5 microns in diameter, oxides of nitrogen, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds, hydrogen sulfate, and lead.
EGLE’s press release states that a computer model was used to look at the expected impacts of the proposed project’s emissions on the air quality in the area around the Michigan Potash facility. This type of computer model is called an air dispersion model and considers many factors, such as quantity and type of emissions, prevailing wind direction, and other factors.
“The model showed the expected impacts of the emissions, plus the existing monitored levels, are less than the applicable National Ambient Air Quality Standards,” the press release states.
The Air Quality Division has received odor complaints in the past about similar facilities but EGLE indicates that the caustic scrubber and thermal oxidizer would control H2S emissions, minimizing the potential odors around the facility.
“If the proposed permit is approved, it will ensure the facility meets the applicable air quality requirements,” the press release continues. “Therefore, we recommend approving the proposed permit. However, before the AQD acts on the PTI application, we are requesting comments from the public. The AQD will review all comments received during the public comment period and the virtual public hearing, then decide whether to approve, approve with modifications or deny the PTI application. If approved, the AQD may decide to add or change permit conditions based on the comments received.”
The opportunity for the public to submit comments will be open until Oct. 18. An online informational session and public hearing will be held on Oct. 7, 2021, to talk to residents about what Michigan Potash is proposing, answer questions from the community, and to take comments on the record.
The public is encouraged to review information about the proposed plant and draft air permit. You do not need to attend the online meeting to provide input on the proposed permit. Comments may be given at any time before the end of the comment period on Oct. 18.
Michigan Potash CEO Jeff Kummer has said that if the air permit is approved, they could be ready to begin construction of the new facility by early next year.
Theodore Pagano, the company’s chief executive, has been working with Evart Township for several years to approve the construction of a facility to extract the mineral after some of the highest-grade ore in the world was discovered there in the 1980s.
The value of potash in Michigan has been estimated at $65 billion, which could trigger “explosive” job growth in Osceola and Mecosta counties, according to an article in WMU Magazine.
If the project gets underway, company officials have said it could create immediate openings for around 200 to 300 construction jobs and around 150 permanent on-site jobs with the potential of turning to 300 as the facility gains momentum.
The proposal to build the new facility has received some pushback, notably from the non-profit environmental group Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation, which challenged well permits issued to Michigan Potash in 2018. Earlier this year, however, the group’s permit challenge was rejected by an administrative law judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.