EGLE training draws nearly 1,000

CADILLAC — It's now easier than ever to get data from Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The department this week launched a website and data portal where anybody can access spreadsheets, apps and maps that EGLE maintains.
"It was long-awaited by people throughout the state or people who access our data," said Jill Greenberg, an EGLE spokeswoman. "We were really glad to get it out there."
The data covers topics like where grant dollars have gone, the status of sand dunes, and which parts of the state have dangerous ice conditions.
On Thursday morning, EGLE hosted a webinar to educate the public on how to use the new open data portal and to describe the kinds of information that are available.
The number of people participating was nearly a record, Greenberg estimated.
During the webinar, EGLE's supervisor of training and outreached sounded surprised when he mentioned there were approximately 800 people on the call; later estimates put it closer to 915.
The training cast a wide net, Greenberg said.
"A lot of people are interested in data from EGLE for a variety of reasons," Greenberg said, citing the regulatory community, attorneys or regular citizens who may be interested in wetlands, for example.
"This is an opportunity for us to be more transparent and increase accessibility to that data," Greenberg said.
The EGLE-specific new data portal is located at https://gis-egle.hub.arcgis.com. Other state data portals include the Department of Natural Resources at https://gis-midnr.opendata.arcgis.com, the Michigan Department of Transportation at https://gis-mdot.opendata.arcgis.com. There's also a state of Michigan portal at https://gis-michigan.opendata.arcgis.com, which includes information from the aforementioned agencies and others.
