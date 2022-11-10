REED CITY — Final unofficial election results show Jamie Eichenberg, Christine Mund and Heidie Decker-Thomas as winners in the Reed City Public Schools Board of Education race.
Incumbent and current Board President Jamie Eichenberg received a total of 1,546 votes in Osceola County and 298 votes in Lake County. Incumbent and current Board Vice President Christine Mund received 1,525 votes in Osceola County and 281 in Lake County.
Candidate Heidie Decker-Thomas saw 1,808 votes in Osceola County and 399 votes in Lake County. Decker-Thomas said she was overwhelmed with the results and didn’t expect such strong support.
“Going through this process you do start to wonder if people really want to hear your voice, if they want to hear your thoughts on things, and clearly by the results they do,” she said. “So that made me feel better, that I am doing the right thing, and I feel like it’s wanted, not just by me, but the community as well.”
Decker-Thomas has noticed a recent divide within the Reed City community that’s brought on a lot of hate and anger. But she said it’s love that’s at the heart of the city, and as a member of the board, she’s hopeful to remind residents of their roots and provide them with transparency.
Write-in candidates David Williams and Melissa Emmorey saw a combined total of 559 votes in Osceola County and 175 votes in Lake County. In a written statement, Emmorey said it can be tough as a write-in candidate, but she’s pleased with her campaign.
She added that she doesn’t see the race as a loss, but rather a win for standing in truth and for faith.
“There will be those who celebrate what they think is my loss, but I know how the story ends and that will be one rude awakening,” she said. “All people will be accountable for their actions sooner or later.”
These results are considered unofficial until they’re reviewed by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.