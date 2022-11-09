REED CITY — Incumbents Jamie Eichenberg, Christine Mund and candidate Heidie Decker-Thomas have taken the lead in the Reed City Public Schools Board of Education race.
At present, Eichenberg has received 1,442 votes, Mund has received 1,436 votes and Decker-Thomas has received 1,765 votes, with a few precincts left to report their results.
Write-in candidates David Williams and Melissa Emmorey have received a combined total of 633 votes.
In anticipation of her re-election, Eichenberg said she's once again humbled by the support of the Reed City voters.
"As someone who firmly believes in civic duty, it is so encouraging to see such high voter turn out," she said.
Eichenberg added that the board has worked hard to become an effective and cohesive group that has been able to understand the differences and strengths among its members, leading to greater success for students. She hopes the trend can continue in the future.
Also in anticipation of re-election, Mund said there are many great things happening in Reed City Public Schools, and she's grateful to be a part of them.
These results are considered unofficial until they've been approved by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers, which should occur within a day or two.
