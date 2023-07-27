MANTON — The field of candidates running for the Manton City Commission will be crowded this year.
Eight candidates are running for three open spots on the commission, and two will be running for the mayor’s seat.
Incumbent commissioners running for re-election are Lisa Gillett, Sue Fullerton and Marcie Wilson. The other five candidates vying for a spot on the commission are Steven Green, Nicole Johnson, Ken Martz, Heather O’Connor and Jessica Wilkins.
Candidates running for mayor are Joseph Grzybowski and former commissioner Rick Rayment.
Current Mayor Sam Cronkhite will not be seeking re-election in November.
