Several businesses in Osceola and Lake counties were selected to receive grant assistance from the state to assuage some of the impact from the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
The eight businesses were among a group of 195 chosen in an 11-county West Michigan region that was allocated $1 million by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as part of the Michigan Small Business Relief Program.
Statewide, the MEDC released $20 million in grants and loans through the Michigan Strategic Fund to help businesses survive the economic calamity that has ensued since the coronavirus was first found in Michigan.
The grant funding provided to the West Michigan region — which includes Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties — was administered by The Right Place, Inc.
According to The Right Place, the demand for funding throughout the region was staggering, with over 3,300 applications received, requesting over $71 million in both grant and loan funding.
Each county formed committees to accept and review applications for the extremely limited grant funding. Grant applications were evaluated based on the criteria set forth by MEDC. The criteria included the size of the business, COVID-19 impact, profitability, and proximity to high impact areas.
In Osceola County, five businesses were chosen to receive $15,231 in grants, leading to the retention of 35 employees, according to The Right Place. Businesses to receive assistance in Osceola County were Details Hair Salon in Evart, P.T. Trucking LLC in Sears, RanDees LLC in Tustin, Sunny's Bar and Grill in Reed City, and Unit Assistant in Evart. Each business received $3,046, with the exception of Sunny's Bar and Grill, which received $3,047.
In Lake County, three businesses each received $2,014.67, leading to the retention of 30 employees. Businesses to receive assistance were Barski and NaTahKa South in Baldwin, and North Bar in Luther.
The following is a county by county breakdown of funding awarded by the MEDC in the West Michigan region: Barry County — $32,800 in funding, 5 companies awarded; Ionia County — $40,715 in funding, 7 companies awarded; Kent County — $615,000 in funding, 62 companies awarded; Lake County — $6,044 in funding, 3 companies awarded; Mason County — $26,948 in funding, 10 companies awarded; Mecosta County — $31,342 in funding, 25 companies awarded; Montcalm County — $44,230 in funding, 11 companies awarded; Muskegon County — $140,000 in funding, 30 companies awarded; Newaygo County — $25,482 in funding, 13 companies awarded; Oceana County — $21,090 in funding, 24 companies awarded; and Osceola County — 15,231 in funding, 5 companies awarded.
These grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
The Right Place, Inc. received and forwarded 33 loan applications to MEDC for evaluation under the loan portion of the Michigan Small Business Relief Program. MEDC will make final determinations for loan applications.
Networks Northwest previously announced which businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties received assistance through the Small Business Relief Program.
Businesses that received aid in Missaukee County were Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, Reedy’s Restaurant, Lake City Family Diner, and Shoreline Café, LLC.
Businesses that received aid in Wexford County were The Trend Designers, Culinary Consultants of Cadillac, Inc., The Ultimate Gift Shop, LLC, RJ Grants, Inc, Your Sister’s Closet, Cadillac Tuxedo, LLC, Blue Pin Alley and Three Oh Eight of Manton.
