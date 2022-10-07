Eight teams competing in this year's Dancing with the Y Stars fundraiser on Saturday

CADILLAC — An evening of good food, good company and dancing is in store this weekend during the Cadillac Area YMCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
The popular Dancing with the Y Stars competition has been held since 2011 and is modeled after TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Previous year’s events raised between $30,000 and $70,000 for the YMCA.
This year’s dancers include Darrick Earegood and Rachel Dick; Carl Rippy and Mary Jo Stratton; Keenan Cooper and Kayla Barnes; Thaddaeus Gommesen and Kelly Schab; Mike Hayes and Julie Vanhaitsma; Evan Zimmerman and Gabe Boyer; Jason Leonhardt and Alyssa Zimmerman; and Jordan Richter and Beth Miller.
The couples started working with volunteer choreographers months ago. Choreographers for this year’s show are Whitney Soule, Julia Stanley, Susan Stoll, Bridget Coffey, Melissa Kendell, Alicia Elmore, Tiffany Rice and Hannah Sengelaub.
Each dancing team’s goal is to win the coveted People’s Choice Award by getting the most $5 votes. You can help your favorite couple win the People’s Choice Award by voting now and at the event. To vote now, go to www.cadillacareaymca.org/dancing-with-the-y-cast-2022/
In addition, there is a Judge’s Choice Award. This year’s judges are Lindsay Rumohr, Sally Goggin and Joe Baumann.
Tickets for the event are $85 and include live entertainment, six votes at the event and dinner. There also will be a cash bar serving alcoholic beverages. Tickets can be purchased from a dancer today and usually the event sells out without public sales. To get on a waiting list for tickets that might open up, go to www.cadillacareaymca.org/dancing-with-the-y-tickets-2022/
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders.
All proceeds from Dancing with the Y goes to the Cadillac Area YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign. The Y for All campaign will help provide financial assistance to those who can’t afford the Y. This campaign also encourages social responsibility to care for others in our community, impacts youth and helps the Y run community outreach programs.
