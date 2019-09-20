CADILLAC - The Higher Ground Learning Center is about to open their doors for their eight-week fall session.
Sponsored by Love In the Name of Christ, Higher Ground has been strengthening families through enrichment classes and fun activities for the last 10 years in Wexford and Osceola counties.
The program is offered every spring and fall and hundreds of families have developed parenting skills and more while their kids participate in programs just for them.
The Cadillac sessions will be held at the First Baptist Church starting on Monday, Sept. 23 with registration at 5 p.m.
There are no requirements, screenings or fees to participate in the sessions.
"Everyone who attends chooses to be there," said Deb Booher, the Higher Ground program director. "We are there to help them do life, assisting them on life's journey. We help them build a new network of healthy relationships. Anybody who thinks their family can benefit from this experience is welcome."
After registration there's a family meal at 5:30 p.m., a time for parents and children to have a stress-free delicious home-cooked meal before heading off to their activities.
This year there will be parenting classes, a course on life skills and frugal living, crafts, a new self-compassion course, men's and women's Bible studies and a Christmas musical practice class for all ages.
From her office at Love INC in Cadillac, Booher pointed behind her to a wall packed from top to bottom with stacks of plastic bins.
"These are filled with anecdotes about how Higher Ground has changed them," Booher said. "Last spring the stories were so dramatic. Lives are changing, the lives of the volunteers, facilitators and the participants."
A nursery is provided for children up to 2 years old.
What to expect:
The Cadillac session starts on Monday, Sept. 23 and continues every Monday evening through Nov. 11 at the First Baptist Church of Cadillac.
Registration is from 5 to 5:45 p.m.; dinner is from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m.; classes are from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. and shopping is from 7:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information contact Deb Booher at (231) 779-1888 at Love INC.
