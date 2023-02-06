Einstein Cycles announces it will be opening new location in Cadillac April 1

CADILLAC — In January, bicycle enthusiasts in the Cadillac area mourned the loss of McLain Cycle and Fitness — the city’s sole bicycle shop for several decades.
That period of mourning didn’t last long, however, as Einstein Cycles, based out of Traverse City, posted on its Facebook page Monday night that it soon would opening a new store in Cadillac.
“Cadillac gets a new bike shop,” the post reads. “Same great employees but with an EC spin.”
Former McLain Cycle and Fitness managers Allen Garrow and Ezra Bunce were hired by Einstein Cycles to run the new shop at 303 N. Mitchell St.
“The city of Cadillac along with a lot of riders reached out to Trevor Schmitz and David Hagan of Einstein Cycles hoping they would be interested in opening a shop in Cadillac,” Garrow wrote in a message on the Einstein Cycles Facebook page. “Trevor called to check on me and Ez to see first of all how we were doing and if we had a plan for work. We were still packing out our store and I honestly had no idea. Trevor asked me if they were to come to Cadillac would Ez and I be interested in running the shop?”
Garrow said they worked out the details of the arrangement last week and this week, made the announcement.
“I am truly humbled by the amount of love and support we have seen from the cycling community,” Garrow continued. “Our shop has always been more than just a bike shop, it had a unique personality that was made up from everyone that worked there. ... This shop belongs to the riders of Cadillac.”
According to the Einstein Cycles website, the company offers professional tune-ups and maintenance service, trailside bike rentals, and bike brands from around the world, including Bearclaw Bicycle Co., BMC, Yeti, Salsa, Surly, Marin, Kona and All-City Cycles.
“Not only has Einstein Cycles become a destination for all things bikes, but it continues to evolve Northern Michigan’s cycling scene by creating some of the area’s most epic bike races, adventure cycling routes, and longstanding group rides,” reads a statement on the website. “Road bikes. Mountain bikes. Gravel bikes. Fat bikes. Commuters. We’re down with the whole scene.”
The Einstein Cycles location in Cadillac is slated to hold its grand opening on April 1.
