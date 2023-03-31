CADILLAC — Allen Garrow, Ezra Bunce and Zak Bunce on Thursday were taking care of some last-minute details before the grand opening of Cadillac's newest bicycle shop — Einstein Cycles — this weekend.
"It feels good to have this clean slate," said Zak Bunce as he pointed to a wall covered in brand new equipment.
The three former McLain Cycle and Fitness managers said they were excited about the opening on Saturday of Einstein Cycles, which is located at 303 Mitchell St., a few doors down from their old place of employment.
The grand opening on Saturday will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony facilitated by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m., followed by lunch provided by Papa Johns. Owl Eye Coffee also will be providing beverages and there prize drawings every hour until 6 p.m.
It was announced in February that Einstein Cycles was coming to Cadillac and had hired the old crew from McLain Cycle and Fitness, after that business closed down in January.
According to the Einstein Cycles website, the company offers professional tune-ups and maintenance service, trailside bike rentals, and bike brands from around the world, including Bearclaw Bicycle Co., BMC, Yeti, Salsa, Surly, Marin, Kona and All-City Cycles.
“Not only has Einstein Cycles become a destination for all things bikes, but it continues to evolve Northern Michigan’s cycling scene by creating some of the area’s most epic bike races, adventure cycling routes, and longstanding group rides,” reads a statement on the website. “Road bikes. Mountain bikes. Gravel bikes. Fat bikes. Commuters. We’re down with the whole scene.”
For more information, call Einstein Cycles at (231) 468-2168.
