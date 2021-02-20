BURDELL TOWNSHIP — A man who was ejected from a pick-up truck during a crash on U.S. 131 Friday morning refused medical treatment, according to Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool.
"I spoke with him and he refused medical treatment," Sheriff Cool told the Cadillac News after the scene was cleared. "He's very lucky."
Other people in the truck were not as lucky. Five people were in the white 2005 GMC pick-up when it crashed. A helicopter and ambulances were called in to assist; in all, three people were transferred to hospitals and two walked away with minor injuries, including the man who was ejected from the rear window of the truck and then temporarily trapped underneath it.
The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. and resulted in Northbound U.S. 131 being closed at 20 Mile Road in Burdell Township. The scene took about two hours to clear, with three Osceola County EMS ambulances and an AeroMed helicopter responding.
It was a single-vehicle crash. The pick-up truck had just passed an MDOT plow truck before it slid off the roadway into the ditch.
"It looked like it rolled over maybe twice," Cool said.
The truck was traveling too fast for conditions, according to the sheriff, though he didn't have an estimate on the speed.
"Honestly, when I left Reed City the pavement was dry and in fine. The pavement was great," Cool said of conditions Friday morning. "And then you get up here, and not so much."
The truck's occupants were from Mecosta County and Morley Stanwood. The driver was an 18-year-old male.
Cool said the officer in charge of writing the report will follow-up with the man who was ejected from the pick-up to make sure he's still OK. It's up to the officer's discretion whether the driver will be cited, Cool said.
