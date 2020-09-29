CADILLAC — Firefighters rescued a Cadillac man from his burning residence Tuesday morning.
The Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched around 9:25 a.m. to a reported structure fire at 1224 Dandy St.
Firefighters arrived at the residence and noted heavy smoke billowing from a single story, one family residence.
A neighbor reported to Cadillac Fire Department that an elderly male was still inside the residence. Cadillac Fire Department immediately entered and located the resident and only occupant inside the structure. He was then rescued from the burning residence and turned over to North Flight EMS medics, who treated and transported the resident to the local hospital.
Cadillac firefighter Justin Richards said the inside of the house of full of smoke and the man "wasn't going to make it out on his own."
Firefighters found the man on the floor of his bedroom. He was verbally responsive when he was brought to safety, although Richards said he didn't know any additional details about the man's condition.
The fire was extinguished with assistance from Haring Township Fire Department and Cherry Grove Township Fire Department. Cadillac police and North Flight ambulance assisted on scene.
The interior of the structure suffered fire and heavy soot damage. The cause of the fire, which originated in the kitchen area, is currently under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
American Red Cross was contacted to assist the victim.
