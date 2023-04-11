CADILLAC — An elderly man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Wexford County.
Trooper Jessica Brooks from Michigan State Police Cadillac Post said the crash occurred on U.S. 131 at the intersection with Old 131 north of Manton.
Brooks said the man, who believed he was suffering from a medical issue, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Old 131, ran through the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 131, went over a fence, into a ditch and finally collided with a tree.
The man was airlifted from the scene and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of injuries.
Additional information about the man's condition was not immediately available.
