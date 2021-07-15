CADILLAC — Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, an elderly woman hit two parked cars at the corner of Mitchell and Pine streets, outside of Apple Valley Natural Foods.
Officials with the Cadillac Fire Department said they're unsure of how the accident occurred, but stated that the woman rear-ended the first vehicle, pushing the second into a light post.
There was no one inside either of the parked cars, and there were no significant injuries or need for hospitalization for the driver.
