CADILLAC — Election results in Cadillac and Manton now are official.
On Thursday, the board of canvassers certified mayor and city council elections in Cadillac, as well as mayor and city commission races in Manton.
In Cadillac, incumbent Mayor Carla Filkins defeated challenger Bryan Elenbaas 970 to 660.
Second Ward incumbent council member Tiyi Schippers defeated challenger Matthew Reinertson 867 to 713.
Fourth Ward incumbent council member Stephen King ran unopposed.
In Manton, incumbent Mayor Sam Cronkhite defeated challenger Troy Jones 106 to 82.
Voters selected Demetrius Atwood, William Bates and Dick Raymer for three open seats on the commission, with vote tallies of 106, 115 and 141, respectively. The fourth candidate in the commission race, Heather O’Connor, received 77 votes.
Voter turnout in Cadillac was 20.23%. Voter turnout in Manton was 19.25%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.