The polls are open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, if you haven’t already voted absentee.
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County has just two issues on the ballot according to a deputy clerk. Since both issues are school millage questions, nobody will vote on both.
Kaleva Norman Dickson has a “zero mill‘ bond question on the ballot. The school is asking for a 2-year extension on .8 mills that would generate $2.775 million and pay for roofing, a bus barn, buses, technology and other improvements. It would not pay salaries.
Baldwin Community Schools is asking for a 2 mill increase that would generate $21 million and pay for a new two-story secondary school addition, secure entrances at the elementary school, technology and other improvements.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY
In Missaukee County, voters in the McBain Rural Agricultural School district will have a bond question, while Lake City and McBain have city council and mayoral elections.
McBain Rural Agricultural School voters will have to decide whether to support a 1.4 mill increase that would generate $14.29 in improvements to the buildings, secure entrances, buses, re-routed drop-off, technology and other items.
Missaukee County is using temporary consolidated polling stations for the McBain school bond election, meaning voters will not necessarily be voting at the township hall in the township where they live.
McBain Rural Agricultural School voters in Wexford County’s Clam Lake Township will vote in Richland Township at 8299 South Lucas Road, McBain, as will Richland Township voters.
School voters in McBain, Aetna Township, Holland Township, Lake Township and Reeder Township will vote at 110 West Euclid St., McBain.
School voters in Clare County’s Winterfield Township as well as Clam Union Township and Riverside Township will vote in Riverside Township at 290 West Geers Road, McBain.
Osceola County’s Marion Township McBain Rural Agricultural School voters will vote at 204 East Main St., Marion. Osceola County’s Highland Township McBain School voters will vote at 21009 West 110th Avenue, Tustin.
There are also city council elections in McBain. Half of city council, mayor, clerk and treasurer are up for re-election but all are unopposed. Joey Roberts is seeking re-election as mayor; Marcia Smith for clerk; Heidi Heuker for treasurer and Chuck Heethuis, Mike Kubiak and Lori Warren for city council (there are three seats available and three people running).
Lake City also has city council races.
Brad Seger is seeking re-election as mayor but faces challenger Thomas Behrendt. Danielle Hoblet is running for treasurer. There are three seats available on city council but four people are running. Lewis Beaver and Kathleen Ostrander are incumbents, while C. Grant Elmquist and Ellen Selmer are challengers.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Osceola County voters will see one county-wide issue: whether to support a 5-year, 0.5 mill increase to pay for Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority capital and operating expenses. If approved, it will generate just under $1 million in the first year for public transportation in the two counties.
Some McBain Rural Agricultural School voters live in Osceola County. See information under “MISSAUKEE COUNTY‘ for details on the bond question there, as well as where Osceola County voters should go to cast ballots.
WEXFORD COUNTY
There’s a mix of elections in Wexford County. Manton and Cadillac both have city elections, while several schools have bond issues.
In the city of Cadillac, Mayor Carla Filkins is unopposed. City Council Ward One incumbent Shari Spoelman faces challenger Bryan Elenbaas while Ward Three incumbent Robert Engels faces Randall Lindell. Voters can cast ballots in both Ward One and Ward Three, but only for one candidate in each.
In the city of Manton, Commissioner Sam Cronkhite is looking to step into the mayor’s seat (Garry Brown is not seeking re-election) but faces Heather O’Connor, who is also seeking the job. Three people can be elected to full-terms as city commissioners; voters will see Sue Fullerton, Lisa Gillett and Marcie Wilson on the ballot. Two people can be elected to partial terms as city commissioners; Troy Jones and Rebecca Middleton are running for those seats.
Voters in the Mesick Consolidated Schools district will be asked for a 5-year renewal of the 18-mill operating millage (it doesn’t apply to principal residences).
Some McBain Rural Agricultural School voters live in Wexford County. See information under “MISSAUKEE COUNTY‘ for details on the bond question there, as well as where Wexford County voters should go to cast ballots (there are only 12 Wexford County voters in the McBain School district, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman).
Just two Wexford County addresses fall within Benzie County Schools district, and neither of them are registered voters, according to Nyman. However, because voters can register on the day of the election, Wexford Township will be prepared to handle those ballots if those people decide to vote. Benzie schools are seeking a 2.98 mill, $47.8 million bond.
