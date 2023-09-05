Elections topics focus of discussion, action for Wexford commissioners

CADILLAC — Elections have been a regular conversation across the nation, and on Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will focus on local elections.
In particular, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss the creation of an elections coordinator deputy clerk position and appointments to the Wexford County Board of Canvassers.
Due to recent election law changes that require a significant increase in workload, the county clerk’s office has requested the addition of a full-time elections coordinator deputy clerk position to her roster, according to information in the meeting’s agenda packet. Grant monies may be available to cover the position during the next calendar year as grant guidelines were released recently on Aug. 18 with a submittal deadline of Sept. 8.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman has requested, however, that the position be filled in 2023 for the new employee to gain experience in the upcoming November election, according to the information in the agenda packet. The county’s Human Resources and Public Safety and Finance committees have reviewed the request and have forwarded a recommendation to the full board to approve adding the position to the clerk’s office roster at an L5 wage level.
When it comes to the county board of canvassers, the terms of two members will expire on Nov. 1, one Republican and one Democrat. Both Republican and Democratic Congressional District Chairs worked with the county party chairs to provide the nominees by Sept. 1, according to information in the agenda packet.
The commissioners are required to fill the two vacancies by electing a Republican and a Democratic member from the submitted names. Michigan election law specifies that the county board use ballots when filling the seats. However, the Open Meetings Act prohibits a voting procedure of a public meeting which prevents citizens from knowing how members of the public body have voted, a “secret” ballot process cannot be employed by the commissioners when filling the positions.
Once elected, the county clerk is required to notify the appointees within five days. The names of the candidates will be presented by the county clerk on Wednesday, according to information in the agenda packet.
Also during the meeting, rates for building inspectors are scheduled to be discussed.
Information in the meeting’s agenda packet states that the Wexford County Building Department is requesting approval from the commissioners to increase the hourly rates for the three temporary part-time inspectors from $25 an hour to $40.
This request comes from having difficulties being able to employ inspectors at the current rate, according to information in the agenda packet.
The county’s Finance Committee has forwarded a recommendation to the full board to approve a wage increase. If passed, it would be effective on Monday, Sept. 18.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.