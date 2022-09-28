Brad Sikkema knows a little when it comes to working on vehicles.
He has been wrenching on vehicles since 1984 and has been an instructor in the Automotive Technology program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center for four years. He has seen the carburetor give way to fuel injection and now he is starting to see electric batteries start the possible replacement of combustion engines.
While the need to have mechanics or techs to work on electric vehicles is currently low, Sikkema said he expects that very soon shops and dealerships that work on vehicles are going to want new employees to have some information about them.
The program at the CTC follows guidelines set forth by the ASE Education Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level automotive technology education programs against standards developed by the automotive service industry.
Although EVs are on the list, Sikkema said they mostly want students to be aware of the dangers of working on these types of vehicles. For example, the CTC students have only had the opportunity to work on hybrid-type vehicles like Toyota Prius. He said they had to learn that when the battery voltage starts to get low the car automatically starts.
If students were performing an oil change, that would have serious consequences for the vehicle. So when performing tasks like that, students learned they had to disable that part of the system. Same thing for jobs like changing a serpentine belt.
He said the likelihood of his program has the chance to get a fully electric vehicle that they could take apart, inspect and diagnose soon is low.
“We’re not going to see any (electric) vehicles for a long time. I can show videos and that kind of stuff and that is what we’ve been doing,” he said. “The high voltage can kill you, so we show videos on how to disable the system and all the safety involved. They have to wear special gloves to work on them, so you are kind of like a lineman on a power pole. You have special equipment to work on them.”
While he believes it will be some time before working on EV cars and trucks reaches his classroom, Sikkema also said he believes it will happen. He again talks about the phasing out of the carburetor in passenger vehicles and how those are only used in small engines like on lawnmowers. He said vehicles have already transitioned quite a bit to electric systems and the battery is just the next step.
While electric vehicles may be part of the future, Sikkema said so are combustion engines. While things are constantly evolving and parts like carburetors are not used, students still have to learn about them as they are part of older vehicles they may be working on.
He believes the same will be true with combustion engine vehicles.
“You still want to touch on it, but your main focus will be here and I think it’s just going to naturally transition,” he said. “We may not be talking about combustion engines anymore, but you still need to know about them.”
Currently, Sikkema said they teach students electrical at a master level. If they so choose to go to college many of the CTC’s students are better prepared to do electrical work because they are taught at a college level at the CTC. Again, almost everything is electrical on vehicles already so it is an important part of what they teach.
While Sikkema believes the automotive technology will naturally evolve as EVs become more prevalent, Wexford-Missaukee CTC Heavy Equipment Program instructor Tim Johnson doesn’t believe it will be the same type of evolution for his career path.
Johnson said the full change to EV in heavy equipment is not feasible regardless of what politicians say. Are there areas of the heavy equipment industry where it makes sense? Yes. By in large, however, it’s going to be a lot of years before you see the death of the internal combustion engine,” Johnson said.
“That’s not just me talking. I’ve talked to a number of our manufacturers. So, if everybody’s battery electric, like big bore gasoline engines and new mid-range trucks, why is Cummins developing a fuel agnostic engines that can run on gasoline, diesel, hydrogen or natural gas,” Johnson said. “The reason they are doing it is because battery electric doesn’t make sense for everything.”
He said there are some areas in the heavy equipment industry where it does make sense — like buses. It makes sense because they are running a given route, it’s coming back to port every night and can be plugged in at night. In cases like that, EVs can make sense in heavy equipment.
While there is a big push for batteries and Johnson does believe they do have a place in the landscape, especially after there is better technology, they are not there yet. He also said a way to recycle these batteries also has to be developed before EVs become more common. He also said batteries are heavy and decrease the payload capacity for heavy equipment and are harder on tires.
Although Johnson has questions and concerns about the use of batteries in heavy equipment and machinery, he said that doesn’t mean he doesn’t talk about it with his students. He has been talking to his students about a company that makes electric axles for trucks for the past 10 years.
The idea is the electric axle gives an electric motor launch where the diesel engine isn’t efficient and once it gets up to speed, the diesel engine takes over. While it is more of a hybrid use of electricity, Johnson said he sees that type of technology is more viable in the industry than full electric.
It may be awhile before training becomes more involved when it comes to teaching the next generation of mechanics and technicians for consumer and heavy equipment vehicles, but the push from the manufacturer’s market is well underway.
Last November, the Cadillac News reported that BorgWarner Thermal Systems, a manufacturer of thermal technology for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, was expanding its operations in Cadillac with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
At the time, the project was expected to generate a total capital investment of $11.2 million and create up to 30 jobs with the support of a $225,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in North Carolina.
In August, BorgWarner announced it was awarded business with one global automaker and one Chinese automaker to provide its advanced High-Voltage Coolant Heater technology for their new electric vehicle models.
Just south on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County, plans are in motion to bring a huge EV investment to the region.
A California-based company is looking to invest more than $2 billion to build a factory near Big Rapids. Gotion Inc, headquartered in Silicon Valley’s Fremont, California, makes electronics, battery packs and energy storage technology for electric vehicles. Currently there are locations in Ohio, China, Japan, Singapore and Germany.
On Monday, vital steps in the process to make this investment a reality were taken.
During a joint special meeting, between the Mecosta County Board of Commissioners, Green Charter Township Board of Trustees and the Big Rapids Charter Township Board of Trustees, a discussion was held about the establishment of a Renaissance Zone. First, both townships discussed and approved resolutions to ask Mecosta County to apply with the state to establish Renaissance Zone within the two townships, according to Mecosta County Controller/Administrator Paul Bullock.
The county then discussed and approved a resolution to submit the application by both townships for the establishment of a Renaissance Zone, Bullock said.
“The steps taken (Monday) by the two townships and county boards was critical to this project. There are numerous steps that need to be taken before this (project) becomes a certainty,” he said. “It is still not a done deal. There are steps the state, the company and the local units have to take. There is a lot of work that has to be done, but without the step last night there was no moving forward.”
Renaissance Zones are regions of the state designated as virtually tax free for any business or resident presently in or moving to a zone. The zones were designed to provide selected communities with a market-based incentive of reduced state or local taxes to encourage new jobs and investment, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The proposed Mecosta County site Gotion is looking at will be utilized for the innovation and manufacture of battery materials. The size of the new facility of several hundred thousand square feet will be constructed in four phases, according to Renaissance Zone application.
An estimated $14 million in public infrastructure improvements will be needed to support the facility and breaks down to approximately $1.7 million for sanitary sewers, $3.9 million for water mains and an elevated water storage tank, $3.6 million for road improvements and $4.8 million for design, engineering and administration and related costs, according to the application.
The expected private dollar investment over six years is more than $2.36 billion and it is estimated that 2,350 jobs will be created, according to the application. During the first year of operation, the estimated new jobs created will be 586 with an average weekly wage of $1,015.
During the third year of operation, the application said 556 new jobs will be created with an average weekly wage of $1,032. By the fifth year of operation, 723 new jobs are be created by the end of the year 2028 with an average weekly wage of $1,076, according to the application.
The anticipated start of hiring is June 2023 with the hiring to be completed by the end of 2031, according to the application. It believed this has the potential to be the largest employer in a multi-county region and would become a base of the local as well as regional economy, according to the application.In addition to the facility, and the jobs there, the project also would have indirect benefits to the area including the creation of new businesses and jobs in sectors like construction, services, retail, wholesale trades and fire protection. Also several stalled housing projects likely will get a jumpstart and additional housing projects are anticipated, according to the application.
