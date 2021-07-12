Electrical fire burns attic, damages Merritt area home

MERRITT — Multiple fire departments responded to an Aetna Township fire Sunday that caused damage to a home, displaced a family of six, but resulted in no injuries.
Merritt Area Fire Department Chief Ed Nettle sent out a release Monday saying his department was dispatched at 8:34 a.m. Sunday to a residence on South 9 Mile Road. Once on scene, the fire department found the third-story walk-in attic was on fire. Nettle said in the release firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic with mutual aid from three other fire departments.
Although the fire was contained to the attic, it took several hours to put out the fire due to limited access to the attic area and the use of off ladders. Despite that, Nettle believed early detection and teamwork between the different departments was key to keeping the main fire area to the upper level of the home.
The home was a rental was occupied by a family of six and everyone was able to get out of the house with no reported injuries. The American Red Cross also was contacted to assist the family due to the house being severely damaged by fire, smoke and water. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical issue in the attic above the second-story bathroom, according to Nettle.
The Merritt Area Fire Department was assisted by Lake Missaukee Fire Department, Clam Union Fire Department, Lake City Area Fire Department, Missaukee EMS and the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office.
